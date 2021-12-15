These Dog Bath Mats Will Be The Star Of Any Bathroom
Adorable AND useful 🐶
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
You may not spend a lot of time in your bathroom, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a place that brings you joy. And what’s more joyful than a dog-themed decor scheme?
These dog bath mats will add so much character to any bathroom. They’re cute, cuddly-feeling and useful — no one likes stepping out of a hot shower onto cold tile, after all!
Check out the best dog bath mats The Dodo found online and see which one speaks to you.
This soft and cozy dog bath mat from Ankah features a smiling pup that will greet you every time you step out of the shower. It’s made with plush microfiber and designed to be super absorbent, wicking away water as soon as it drips onto the surface. And with over 400 five-star reviews, people can’t get over how cute this bath mat is.
Peek-a-boo! This adorable Frenchie rug will make a statement in any bathroom. It’s machine washable and super soft to the touch.
“This rug is super adorable, ultra-soft and absorbent,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Molesun dog bath mat on Amazon. “[It] is the perfect addition to my kids’ dog-themed bathroom. I’ve had it for a couple months now and [it’s] showing no wear.” Plus, with a non-skid back, this bath mat won’t slip out from under you.
This cushy bath mat from WOWUSUO features a gang of doodled dogs and cats on the surface of the memory foam pad. If you have tired feet or any foot pain, standing on this memory foam bath mat will relieve tension and give you support where you need it most.
The fast-drying bath mat from Ambesonne has a cast of four-legged characters, all wagging their tails in anticipation to greet you. The non-slip padding on the back keeps the mat in place and also prevents any moisture from hitting your bathroom floor.
“Bought two, definitely going to buy more,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the SKL HOME “Woof!” bath mat on Amazon. “Received tons of compliments on them.” These mats are made from 100 percent cotton material and are designed with both high and low tufting to create the paw print and “Woof!” design.