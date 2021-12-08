10 Of The Most Stylish Dog Bandanas For Your Pup
Make the sidewalk your runway 🤩
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Bandanas are the perfect accessory for dogs who don’t love to dress up in shirts or sweaters. They’re easy to put on and take off, and they come in so many cool prints and patterns that you can change up your pup’s look every day and even match it with your own.
The Dodo found the 10 most stylish dog bandanas that are not only affordable, but will make a big fashion statement wherever your pup goes.
And with most of these bandanas coming in packs of multiples, you’ll get a bunch of options to choose from with each purchase.
Though the Remifa dog bandanas come with six per pack, you actually get 12 bandanas because each one is reversible! There are two different sets to choose from, with each bandana offering stripes, plaids and ginghams perfect for any and all seasons. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, pet parents love the variety and classy designs.
Available in three sizes (small, large and extra-large), the Remy+Roo dog bandanas on Amazon feature sweet, modern designs in muted pinks, beige and greens. “These are quality bandanas,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They are thick and durable … The shape is a little different than the typical bandana, but made it super easy to put on our dogs because there wasn’t a lot of excess material.”
If you and your pup love plaid, then you’ll fall hard for the VIPITH bandanas, which are made with high-quality cotton fabric. You’ll get eight different plaid styles, all of which are machine washable.
These black-and-white bandanas from Remy+Roo are so stylish and different from standard dog bandanas. The unique shape makes them easy to tie around your pup’s neck, and the bold patterns will definitely make a statement at the dog park.
Available in both small and large, the Lionet Paws dog bandana comes in two ginghams, a polka dot, two plaid and two seasonal designs. And you can grab a matching leash from Lionet Paws in whichever style you choose.
Want to make sure you’re prepared for each holiday? This pack of six bandanas from BoomBone comes with bandanas perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July and Halloween. “Leo loved the Saint Patrick's Day bandana and cannot wait for the other holidays that are in this pack!” one pet parent wrote. “Very stretchy and light, so it never sits really tight on him!”
The Gofshy dog bandanas on Amazon are lightweight and come in their own mesh wash bag. You can pick them up in stripes, plaid or polka dots.
Get summer-ready with the Gofshy summer dog bandanas, which come in prints like monstera leaves, flamingos and pineapples. These bandanas come in sizes small, medium and large, and can be thrown in the washing machine when it’s time to get them clean.
The swirls, squiggles and bright neon colors are oh-so vintage, and according to the five-star reviews, these bandanas scratch a nostalgic itch. “We love Remy+Roo, we have purchased almost all pack designs at this point, but this new throwback style is super nostalgic for me, so I had to get it,” one pet parent wrote. “They came in in the same great, amazing quality that we know we love.”
Pet parents who run on flower power will love these eight dog bandanas that come in a variety of floral patterns. The prints are super bright, and the size is big enough to fit larger dogs and can be folded up to fit smaller dogs, too. And because there are eight per pack, you can always have one on hand while others are in the wash.