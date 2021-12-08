We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Bandanas are the perfect accessory for dogs who don’t love to dress up in shirts or sweaters. They’re easy to put on and take off, and they come in so many cool prints and patterns that you can change up your pup’s look every day and even match it with your own.

The Dodo found the 10 most stylish dog bandanas that are not only affordable, but will make a big fashion statement wherever your pup goes.

And with most of these bandanas coming in packs of multiples, you’ll get a bunch of options to choose from with each purchase.