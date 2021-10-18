We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The only downside to playing fetch with your dog is that your arm tends to get tired quickly. And because your pup seemingly has an endless well of energy, it’s always sad to have to call it day before he’s ready to pack it in.

Here’s where ball launchers come to the rescue. They keep your arm from aching and provide your dog with hours (and major distance!) of fetching fun.

So if you’re looking to keep your dog active without straining your biceps in the process, pet parents say these dog ball launchers from Amazon are the perfect solution.