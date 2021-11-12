6 Backpacks That Are Meant For Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Traveling with your pup makes the trip so much better, but it also means you have to bring a bunch of more stuff with you.

But did you know that your pup can actually carry his own supplies?

Thanks to dog backpacks (aka saddlebags for dogs), your pup can tote around some of his gear, which can help make the trip a bit easier on you (and is also pretty adorable).

But with so many dog backpacks available to pet parents, how can you find the best one for your pup?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance to learn how to pick out a dog backpack, and we rounded up the top picks from the internet so you can find one that meets your needs.

Uses for a dog backpack



Dog backpacks are basically dog harnesses with storage space attached. They can hold your dog’s stuff, like extra poop bags, treats, medications, a water bowl or anything else that’ll help lighten your load. They’ll also keep you organized since you’ll know exactly where his items are at all times.

Dog saddlebags are super convenient while hiking or camping with your pup and can even be useful for daily walks in your neighborhood.

How to find the best dog backpack



Look for the following features to find a quality dog backpack:

Adjustable: Most of the time, a dog backpack will be available in more than one size, but you’ll also want the harness to have straps that can be adjusted so you can find the perfect fit for your pup.

Most of the time, a dog backpack will be available in more than one size, but you’ll also want the harness to have straps that can be adjusted so you can find the perfect fit for your pup. Durable: Since your dog’s backpack will be exposed to the elements, and you want it to last a long time, opt for a pack with high-quality materials and construction.

Since your dog’s backpack will be exposed to the elements, and you want it to last a long time, opt for a pack with high-quality materials and construction. Lightweight: You don’t want to put too much weight on your pup’s back, so make sure his backpack is light (but still durable).

You don’t want to put too much weight on your pup’s back, so make sure his backpack is light (but still durable). Adequate storage: Some backpacks are designed to carry a small amount of stuff. If you’re going on longer trips, you might want a backpack that’s a bit bigger.

Some backpacks are designed to carry a small amount of stuff. If you’re going on longer trips, you might want a backpack that’s a bit bigger. Padded straps: This will help keep your pup comfortable in his backpack and prevent the straps from rubbing directly on his skin.

This will help keep your pup comfortable in his backpack and prevent the straps from rubbing directly on his skin. Breathable fabric: “Breathable fabrics will help prevent overheating on warmer days,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

“Breathable fabrics will help prevent overheating on warmer days,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. Waterproof material: “Waterproof material will help protect your and your dog's belongings, including their favorite snacks,” Dr. Burch said.