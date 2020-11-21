The Best Dog Beds For Cozy Nights

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s just something about snowy nights and steaming mugs of hot chocolate that envelop you in the best word ever: COZINESS.

And not just coziness for yourself while you curl up next to the fireplace — but coziness for your dog, too.

If you’ve been looking all over to find your best pal the cuddliest, most snuggliest dog bed you could ever get, this list is the answer.

The Dodo has scoured the internet for the most cuddly dog beds around — and these are so warm and snuggly your pup might even prefer them over your bed.

The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed in Shag Fur