9 Halloween Costumes For Black Cats
To make her feel even *more* Halloweeny 🎃
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When Halloween rolls around, black cat decorations are everywhere. And although your black cat already looks the part, it never hurts to give her a little something extra to really fit in on Halloween.
The Dodo compiled a list of cute, funny and pop-culture-related costumes for black cats that you’ll reach for year after year. (So if you haven’t already done a Halloween-themed photoshoot with your black cat yet, now is definitely the time.)
She wants to suck your blood! Or, rather, she wants you to feed her cat treats while she lounges in her vampire costume on the couch. The buttons down the chest help keep the costume in place and, so far, 52 out of 61 reviewers have given this outfit five stars. “This thing is so cute,” one cat parent wrote. “Such a great lil Halloween costume for the furbabies.”
Because your black cat is actually a black panther at heart, why not make his dreams come true and dress him as the real deal? This official Marvel pet costume has 34 five-star ratings, and although the costume comes with a hood that has Black Panther’s ears attached, your black cat can use his own ears to really sell that he’s Black Panther.
You can’t go wrong with a witch costume on Halloween, and how cute would your black cat look if she stepped into this hat-and-cape combo from Lanyar? The classic witch hat is secured with an adjustable strap under the chin, and the cape can be tied snugly around the chest. “Super cute costume!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The material is velvet on top and silk on bottom.”
“If you are tired of your cat looking all innocent as it rampages through your home, causing destruction everywhere it pounces with its cute paws, then strap these bad boys on and show the world the true demon your kitty really is!” one five-star reviewer joked about this Puoyis bat wings cat costume. Whether he's cosplaying as Toothless from “How To Train Your Dragon,” or finally revealing his true demon cat form, both you and your cat will adore these black bat wings.
If your black cat is actually a tuxedo cat, why not complete his entire outfit by adding a bowtie? This adorable cat bowtie from Shappy is basically an entire costume in itself. Your cat will instantly feel fancier, according to one five-star reviewer who wrote, “We figured we'd get a couple of minutes of fun out of the ties and then we'd put them away. So we were quite surprised when he LOVED the stripy red necktie … Apparently he's never felt more handsome.”
Black Swan, anyone? This super-cute tutu pet costume instantly transforms your black cat into a glamorous ballerina ready for her big debut. “Really cute dress for a cat,” one five-star pet parent wrote. “Fancy and frilly with a lot of pizzazz.”
Don’t freak — it’s just your cat dressed as a spider. This hilarious fuzzy set of spider legs attaches around your cat’s middle with an adjustable strap, giving him an extra set of eight legs. And according to one pet parent who purchased this set of spider legs for their BFF, it’s a great costume for “a super fat cat.” “Funny and my cat loves this costume,” another reviewer wrote.
Your cat can now be an official member of the Justice League in this adorable Batman costume. Though it’s marketed for dogs, this costume works great for cats, too, as it’s just a simple harness with a cape attached. And the best part is, your black cat doesn’t even need the iconic Batman black mask — she’s already got one built in!
Remember when Hermoine Granger drank that polyjuice potion only to partially turn into a cat because she accidentally added a hair from Millicent Bulstrode’s cat into the potion? Well, this Hogwarts-inspired black cat costume from Impoosy can be loosely based on that fateful scene. The costume is even made in Gryffindor house colors.
Remember, if your cat isn’t feeling a costume, don’t force it!