Holiday Pet Beds Are An Actual Thing And They’re So Festive

Make the holiday even more special 🎄❄️

By Sam Howell

Published on 11/19/2020

If you and your pet are the type who start dancing around to festive music the second Halloween’s over, now you can take your obsession to the next level!

Holiday pet beds are totally real, and they’re wonderful! Your pet will definitely have visions of sugarplums dancing in his head as he drifts off to sleep in one of these beds.

(Most of them are best for cats or small dogs, so you’ll have to find another present for your giant pittie.)

A Christmas tree cave that looks just like the real thing

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
You won’t be able to tell this apart from your actual Christmas tree — except for, well, the size difference.

A deep dish Santa bed

christmas dog bed cat pet holidy
This is the perfect bed to make your pet feel holly and jolly just like St. Nick.

A foldable reindeer bed complete with antlers

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
The snowflakes add a nice, wintery touch! And it comes in other colors, too.

A Christmas tree igloo bed

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
This is great for pets who love curling up in a more private space.

A bed that looks just like a snowy winter home

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
The snow looks chilly on the outside, but this bed is super cozy for cats or small pups.

A gingerbread scratch house

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
It’s perfect for cats who love clawing at anything and everything, and looks just like that classic holiday treat.

A festive bolster bed

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
It’s super soft, and also comes with a bone-shaped toy that actually functions as a pillow.

A Christmas tree bed decked out with tinsel and pom-poms

christmas dog bed cat pet holiday
You can also get it in red, if you want to mix things up!