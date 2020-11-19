The Best Christmas And Hanukkah Dog Treats

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s no time like the holiday season to have the yummiest, most nostalgic foods and flavors. And of course you want your dog to get in on all the delicious action, too.

Whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah — or both! — you probably love getting in the holiday spirit. So obviously that means you need to find some delicious holiday-themed treats that your pup can enjoy.

This is a list of some of the best holiday flavors — in some of the cutest holiday shapes — to get your dog in on all the fun.

Pro tip: Get extras. You already know your pup is going to scarf these down.

Christmas Dog Treats Mixed Box