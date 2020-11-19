The Splurgiest Gifts You Can Buy Your Cat For Under $20

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

2020 has definitely had some ups and downs, but one thing has remained a constant through it all: your cat.

Since your cat has brought you so much joy and stability during these weird times, it’s only right that she gets some of that love back in the form of something she *might* actually like: PRESENTS!

Of course since some wallets might be a little bit tighter this year, The Dodo put together a list of some of the most budget-friendly items you can get.

They might be light on the $$ — but they’re heavy on the fun.

Toys

Collapsible 3-Way Tunnel

Cats love toys of all kinds. Here are some of the most wallet-friendly.