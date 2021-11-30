5 Best CBD Dog Treats To Reduce Anxiety Or Relieve Joint Pain
Vet tested, doggie approved. 😎
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
CBD is a hot topic when it comes to dog supplements.
And while there are new products on the market almost every day, it’s hard to figure out which have been thoroughly tested to ensure they’re safe and effective.
The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian at Pet News Daily in Fort Collins, Colorado, to help figure out which CBD treats are best for dogs and how to choose the right one for your pup.
- Best overall: Holistapet CBD Wellness Treats
- Best for mobility issues: ElleVet Sciences CBD Chews for Dogs
- Best for anxiety: Honest Paws Calm Soft Chews
- Best for multi-pet homes: Medterra CBD Joint Support Chews
- Best for crunch lovers: Paw CBD Hard Chews
What is CBD for dogs?
Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis and hemp and is believed to help treat a number of conditions in dogs, including pain and anxiety.
CBD products come in a variety of forms, including oils, chews and sprays.
Benefits of CBD dog treats
While a lot of research is being done into CBD’s potential health benefits, only a few scientific studies on its use in dogs have been completed — but results have been promising. “Published papers provide evidence that CBD can be effective in the management of canine epilepsy and osteoarthritis,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.
While there might not be a ton of scientific research done yet on the benefits of CBD, there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence from dog owners who have said there's been a major difference in their dogs when trying out CBD products.
There are also some indications that CBD can be useful in the treatment for conditions like:
- Anxiety
- Inflammation
- Nausea
- Pain
How to find the best CBD dog treats
High-quality CBD products do appear to be safe for dogs, but the industry is largely unregulated, so safety and efficacy is not always guaranteed. “It’s very hard for owners to determine whether CBD treats are free from potentially dangerous contaminants,” Dr. Coates said. “Studies have also shown that many CBD products actually contain very little CBD.”
If you’re interested in pursuing CBD treatment for your pet, Dr. Coates suggests talking to an experienced veterinarian first. “The doctor can determine whether it is appropriate in your pet’s case and, if so, recommend an appropriate product,” Dr. Coates said.
When it comes to the brands to trust, it’s important that you rely on ones that have been involved with scientific research, go through rigorous quality-control measures and provide thorough information on dosages and ingredient lists.
Best CBD dog treats
While you should always consult your vet before choosing a CBD supplement for your dog, here are some brands that have products backed by scientific research, high quality-control standards and a high level of transparency about what’s in their treats.
If you’re looking to help better your dog’s overall health, this is the CBD treat for her. It’s formulated to boost immunity, strengthen the cardiovascular system and promote a healthy coat and skin.
These CBD soft chews are perfect for relieving joint issues, stress, itching and shaking — among other things. “CBD treats made by ElleVet Sciences are commonly recommended [by] veterinarians,” Dr. Coates said. A Paw of Approval winner, they also have a yummy peanut butter flavor that’ll ensure your pup loves these chews just as much as you love the results.
These treats will help to relax your dog during a variety of stressful situations, like fireworks, high winds, vet visits or separation anxiety. There’s also a 30-day money back guarantee, so what do you really have to lose?
Perfect for supporting your dog’s joint health, this CBD chew is also great to use for cats.
If your dog prefers crunching on her treats, then these hard chews are right up her alley. They come in two tasty flavors and three different CBD strengths, so you can mix and match to get your dog’s perfect combo.
Before starting any new treat or food — especially when your goal is to help calm an anxious pup — it’s always best to talk to your veterinarian who can help you pick the right calming products for your dog.