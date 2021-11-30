5 Best CBD Dog Treats To Reduce Anxiety Or Relieve Joint Pain

Are you looking for CBD dog treats? These ones are formulated to help your dog relax, reduce anxiety and relieve joint pain.

CBD is a hot topic when it comes to dog supplements.

And while there are new products on the market almost every day, it’s hard to figure out which have been thoroughly tested to ensure they’re safe and effective.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian at Pet News Daily in Fort Collins, Colorado, to help figure out which CBD treats are best for dogs and how to choose the right one for your pup.

What is CBD for dogs?



Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a compound found in cannabis and hemp and is believed to help treat a number of conditions in dogs, including pain and anxiety.

CBD products come in a variety of forms, including oils, chews and sprays.

Benefits of CBD dog treats



While a lot of research is being done into CBD’s potential health benefits, only a few scientific studies on its use in dogs have been completed — but results have been promising. “Published papers provide evidence that CBD can be effective in the management of canine epilepsy and osteoarthritis,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.

While there might not be a ton of scientific research done yet on the benefits of CBD, there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence from dog owners who have said there's been a major difference in their dogs when trying out CBD products.

There are also some indications that CBD can be useful in the treatment for conditions like:

Anxiety

Inflammation

Nausea

Pain

How to find the best CBD dog treats



High-quality CBD products do appear to be safe for dogs, but the industry is largely unregulated, so safety and efficacy is not always guaranteed. “It’s very hard for owners to determine whether CBD treats are free from potentially dangerous contaminants,” Dr. Coates said. “Studies have also shown that many CBD products actually contain very little CBD.”

If you’re interested in pursuing CBD treatment for your pet, Dr. Coates suggests talking to an experienced veterinarian first. “The doctor can determine whether it is appropriate in your pet’s case and, if so, recommend an appropriate product,” Dr. Coates said.

When it comes to the brands to trust, it’s important that you rely on ones that have been involved with scientific research, go through rigorous quality-control measures and provide thorough information on dosages and ingredient lists.

Best CBD dog treats



While you should always consult your vet before choosing a CBD supplement for your dog, here are some brands that have products backed by scientific research, high quality-control standards and a high level of transparency about what’s in their treats.