These Catnip 'Weed' Toys Will Totally Mellow Your Cat

Catnip is basically weed for cats.

Not only does catnip look just like marijuana, but it also affects your cat the same way pot does humans.

If you want to spoil your cat with some catnip, while also having a little fun with the weed connection, it turns out there’s a whole market of catnip joints, bongs and buds that do just that.

(Totally legal, promise.)