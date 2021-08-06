The Best Cat Water Fountains, According To A Veterinarian

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you rarely catch your cat drinking from his water bowl, you might be a little concerned that he’s not drinking enough.

It’s a totally valid concern, especially since cats aren’t the best at drinking water.

To help your cat stay hydrated, many veterinarians recommend a cat water fountain. Since lots of cats are drawn to running water (like your kitchen sink!) over still water, these fountains can help encourage your cat to drink more — and stay healthy and hydrated.

But with so many on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming to choose one. So The Dodo reached out to Dr. Patricia Squillace, chief medical officer at Veterinary Care Group, to find out what she considers to be the best cat water fountains available.

Benefits of a cat water fountain

A major benefit of a cat water fountain is that it encourages cats to drink more.

Cats have a very low thirst drive compared to dogs, and don’t always drink as much water as they should (especially when eating dry cat food, which contains very little water).

When your cat doesn’t drink enough water, it can lead to dehydration and other health issues, like a urinary tract infection.

“The most important consideration when we discuss cat fountains is to understand that the objective is for our cats to drink an appropriate amount of water in the day to prevent clinical and subclinical dehydration,” Dr. Squillace told The Dodo. “Providing cats with a fresh, moving source of water, by providing them with a water fountain, [can] aid in helping to ensure they’re obtaining their proper water intake.”

How to find the best water fountain for cats

Before buying a cat water fountain, you might want to consider a few things first, like how safe it is and how easy it is to clean.

“Look for fountains made of nonporous materials, like metals, glass and ceramic,” Dr. Squillace said. “Make sure ceramic has a food-safe glaze. These surfaces do not allow bacteria to harbor [in it] and cause infections, like chin acne.”

When it comes to cleaning the fountain, “it should take no longer than five minutes,” Dr. Squillace said. “If it takes longer, it’s too complicated, and you don’t want to consider that model.”

Also, think about whether your cat is seriously freaked out by strange noises. If so, you might want to consider a cat water fountain that bubbles up instead of pouring out — which is a lot quieter.

Dr. Squillace also recommends a cat water fountain with a good filtration system and a filter that can be replaced.

Here are some other considerations:

What kind of water flow does the fountain have, and can it be adjusted?

Does your cat prefer a raised bowl?

Is it attractive enough that you would want it in your house without needing to hide it?

Can you keep it in an area easily accessible to your cat?

How long will a particular fountain last, and what would the long-term costs for maintaining that fountain be (like the cost of replacing the filter)?

Vet-recommended cat water fountains

Here are the top three cat water fountain models that are recommended by Dr. Squillace.