Some cats have a lot more to love (if you catch our drift), but sometimes it can be difficult to find toys and accessories that love our bigger buddies back.

Luckily, when it comes to cat trees, there are a handful out there that are specifically designed for bigger cats, because cats of all sizes love to play, scratch and snooze — some just need a bit more space to do so. The Dodo found some great cat tree options for larger cats, so your “extra-fluffy” BFF will have a new favorite place to hang out.