The Best Cat Trees For Large Cats
The bigger, the better!
Some cats have a lot more to love (if you catch our drift), but sometimes it can be difficult to find toys and accessories that love our bigger buddies back.
Luckily, when it comes to cat trees, there are a handful out there that are specifically designed for bigger cats, because cats of all sizes love to play, scratch and snooze — some just need a bit more space to do so. The Dodo found some great cat tree options for larger cats, so your “extra-fluffy” BFF will have a new favorite place to hang out.
Built with a wider top platform and two spacious condos, the cat tree for large cats on Amazon from FEANDREA is stable and perfectly sized for your bigger buddy. Over 6,800 pet parents say that their larger cats feel right at home in this tree, with one writing, “I have some ‘extra fluffy’ cats and was having trouble finding a tree with a bed that was big enough to accommodate them … not only do they have plenty of room on their own, they can both fit on it together!”
This super sturdy USA-made cat platform from New Cat Condos won’t tip over thanks to the wide 20-inch base and shorter height of 32 inches. Your larger cat will still feel like she’s on top of the world, but you won’t have to worry about her throne toppling over if she moves the wrong way.
With plenty of room to rest and play, this cat tree from Catry Cozy is great for cats of all sizes. According to parents of larger cats, this tree doesn’t wobble and can hold weight easily, even on the top level. “My cat is a larger breed,” one wrote. “He would destroy the regular cat trees in no time. This unit went together quickly and is very sturdy. My cat can be found frequently on the top shelf and enjoys it.”
If your cat’s into comfort, the Yaheetech cat tree tower for large cats on Amazon will be her new favorite spot to curl up. It has both an enclosed hut and a nest up top — both perfect for naptime — and the square-shaped base keeps this tower from tipping while your cat uses the jute scratch post or jumps to the top of the tower.
“Very sturdy and [definitely] is made for larger cats,” one pet parent wrote about the Lesure cat tree that comes with three levels and two houses as well as jute scratch posts and a couple dangling toys. “It's nice that it does include an extra ‘wall’ piece for the enclosed areas.”
Inside the PAWMONA barrel tower are three dens for your cat to hide in. Two of the den openings have dangling toys for playtime, and the top portion is a comfy plush bed. This cat tree for large cats is sturdy and won’t tip — no matter how many cats are inside.
Great for cats up to 30 pounds, the Amazon Basics platform cat tree is ideal for playing, resting, scratching and getting up to general cat mischief. It’s made with natural jute fiber and soft carpeting that will keep your cat both busy and cozy, and the sturdy base will keep the tree from tipping over.