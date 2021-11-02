We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Microchipping is the way to go to make sure your cat will find her way home if the worst should happen, but some pet parents want to take an extra step to keep their cats as safe as possible. Using a tracking device attached to your cat’s collar adds an extra layer of security and gives you peace of mind.

These cat trackers on Amazon have already helped cat parents find wandering, sneaky and hiding cats, and will give you that reassurance you’re looking for when it comes to keeping your BFF safe and sound.