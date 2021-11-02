The Best GPS Cat Trackers On Amazon
Microchipping is the way to go to make sure your cat will find her way home if the worst should happen, but some pet parents want to take an extra step to keep their cats as safe as possible. Using a tracking device attached to your cat’s collar adds an extra layer of security and gives you peace of mind.
These cat trackers on Amazon have already helped cat parents find wandering, sneaky and hiding cats, and will give you that reassurance you’re looking for when it comes to keeping your BFF safe and sound.
The Intellitag tracker from Pet Notify has your contact info engraved on the front, but it’s not your ordinary ID tag. It links to a web-enabled system called Pet Vault that stores pet care instructions and carer contact info while also sending you updates on your pet’s whereabouts if she is found. The Intellitag will also send alerts to loved ones to let them know your cat is missing.
This small and lightweight GPS tracker comes with real-time tracking that can alert you to your cat’s whereabouts every one to five minutes if needed. The batteries in the Tracki are rechargeable and will last two to three days on a single charge. “Outstanding answer to wandering cats!” one pet parent wrote in their review. “Our shop cat is constantly on the move. As you can see from these Tracki maps that can be accessed by the app, our cat goes much farther and into places we never suspected!!”
The Whistle Go Explore cat tracker on Amazon will locate your cat up to 3,000 miles away and update you on her location every 15 seconds. It will also monitor her health stats, like nutrition and activity. This tracker is compatible with AT&T cell service and requires a monthly subscription, but the health and safety benefits are worth the small investment.
The small hole in the corner of the Tile Pro allows the Tile to be attached to your cat’s collar, and the app can track your cat’s movements within a 400-foot range. It’s water resistant, and unlike some trackers that require a monthly app and tracking fee, the Tile tracker and its coinciding app are free to use.
“Didn’t want to pay $120 for a cat-specific tracker with active GPS because my cat is a house cat,” one pet parent wrote about the Cube GPS tracker, “however, I would always get scared whenever I couldn’t find her, thinking she ran away … With the cube I can walk around and the Bluetooth signal shows stronger or weaker as you get close/far.” The cube tracker lights up and beeps when you can’t find it, which makes locating your cat so much easier.
Another great cat tracker on Amazon is the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Like the Tile and Cube, the SmartTag can be attached to your cat’s collar and works with your Samsung smartphone via Bluetooth. This is a great option for pet parents trying to locate cats within their home or in a cat-proofed yard.