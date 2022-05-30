The Best Toys For Cats

In the market for some new cat toys? You’ve come to the right place.

Cats are intelligent animals who feel their best when they’re mentally and physically stimulated throughout the day (leaving plenty of time for naps, too, of course). Cat toys can be an excellent way to help your cat burn energy and lead a happy and interesting life.

But what should you keep in mind when you’re shopping for the best cat toys? We spoke with Dexter Jones, a feline behaviorist with We Love Cats and Kittens, and Dawn LaFontaine, owner of Cat in the Box, to find out more.

What to look for when shopping for cat toys

When shopping for the best cat toys for your feline, there are a few things you may want to keep in mind — a cat toy should be engaging, stimulating, durable and nontoxic.

While each cat is different, when it comes to toys, it’s important to find toys that will entertain but also provide mental stimulation. A cat’s natural hunting instincts are good to keep in mind — your cat wants to hunt, pounce and play with his toys, and these actions will keep your cat healthy both physically and mentally.

And the more durable, the better. You want to make sure the cat toys can’t be torn apart, especially if your cat will be playing unsupervised.

One other factor to keep in mind? The element of surprise. “Your cat wants to be surprised by novelty,” Jones told The Dodo. “That means switching up toys and trying a new toy that they haven’t seen before. They will have favorites, but often introducing something new and unusual is what will really keep your cat stimulated and active.”

A fancy cat toy isn’t a requirement, but how safe it is definitely should be.

“Don't offer your cat toys with small parts that can come loose and be swallowed. Also, it’s best not to leave fishing-[rod] or wire toys out when you’re not home supervising your cat, as they can quickly become strangulation hazards,” LaFontaine told The Dodo.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best-reviewed cat toys available, keeping durability, safety and the ability to engage top of mind.