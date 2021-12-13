We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your love for loose leaf tea is on the same level as your love for cats, then get ready to start an entirely new collection. Cat-shaped tea infusers are a thing, and you’ll want all of them.

Thanks to Amazon, you can dip your toes into the world of cat tea infusers without breaking the bank. The Dodo found a few adorable and affordable options that will level up your tea time from good to great. And these infusers make awesome gifts for cat people, too.

Check out the highest-rated (and cutest!) cat tea infusers on Amazon below.