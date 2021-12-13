These Cat-Themed Tea Infusers Are Adorable
For the coziest winter days 😻
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If your love for loose leaf tea is on the same level as your love for cats, then get ready to start an entirely new collection. Cat-shaped tea infusers are a thing, and you’ll want all of them.
Thanks to Amazon, you can dip your toes into the world of cat tea infusers without breaking the bank. The Dodo found a few adorable and affordable options that will level up your tea time from good to great. And these infusers make awesome gifts for cat people, too.
Check out the highest-rated (and cutest!) cat tea infusers on Amazon below.
“I love these little things!” one tea drinker said of the silicone DecorChiq cat tea infusers on Amazon. “They diffuse tea so well while being so cute. I like seeing the colors soak through with my bamboo and lavender teas. I can't wait to try more loose leaf blends, since this is more cost effective.” “Mr. and Mrs. Kit-tea” hang off the side of your mug and are easy to clean by running them under hot water.
This cute silicone cat sits on the rim of your teacup and lets your favorite loose leaf tea steep to perfection. To keep this cat tea infuser from Genuine Fred clean, simply dump the used tea and rinse with hot water. Over 690 tea drinkers say this guy has changed the loose-leaf game.
The cat-shaped tea mug from BigNoseDeer comes with a fish-shaped tea infuser attached to the adorable cat head lid. Fill the fish with loose leaf tea and pour hot water into the mug. Then, take it with you wherever you need to go thanks to the handy lid.
Love the standard stainless steel ball infuser design? This fish-shaped ball infuser fits the perfect amount of loose leaf tea and is attached to a cute cat that keeps watch on the rim of your mug. Plus, the strainer itself is shaped like a fish, so it looks like the cat is going fishing.
This stainless steel cat tea infuser on Amazon from MARHA is a strainer that rests on the rim of your mug as the tea steeps. “I can’t remember the last time I was immediately obsessed with something I bought on Amazon,” one tea drinker wrote. “Not just the usual convenience but also perfection in design and execution (so far) … I catch myself running through my list of friends and acquaintances and thinking, ‘Who could I get into loose leaf tea so I can gift them this??’ I just love it.”
Fill the ceramic strainer that comes with the KingMoon tea infuser with your favorite loose leaf tea, add hot water and place the cat face lid on top to let the tea steep. You’ll end up with a perfect cup of tea, and you’ll get to enjoy the cuteness of the sleepy cat face waiting for you to take a sip.