These Are The Best Cat Strollers On Amazon
Feed her adventurous side 🐯
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Just because your cat is an indoor pet doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a sense of adventure. Bringing your indoor cat into the great outdoors with the aid of a cat stroller can be a fun way for both of you to explore your neighborhood — and make her feel connected to her wild roots.
The Dodo rifled through the reviews of cat strollers on Amazon to find the best ones based on useful features and pet-parent reviews — and there’s definitely a cat stroller in the list below that’s going to fit both your wants and your price range.
This lightweight pet stroller from Pet Gear is “the perfect outdoor cat stroller,” as one pet parent wrote. “I've taken it all over bumpy torn up roads, went over potholes and went into sand on the beach and it's still in great condition! [My 14-pound cat is] an indoor cat and I use this stroller to take him for walks and it's helped ease his anxiety tremendously.” Simply zip close at the top and let your cat watch the world through the mesh front panel.
Thanks to the leash clip on the inside of the Paws & Pals cat stroller, you can link your cat’s harness to the stroller and fold back the domed lid to let her get up close and personal with the outside. There’s also a compartment for your bag, water or treats at the bottom of the stroller, and the entire thing folds up for easy storage.
Two pets? No problem! The LUCKYERMORE double jogger stroller is great for pet parents with more than one pet. The larger compartment at the bottom can fit up to a medium-sized cat or dog, while the top portion of the stroller perfectly fits a smaller-sized cat. Both portions feature breathable mesh, and the entire stroller can be folded down flat.
The no-zip cat stroller option on Amazon from Pet Gear works with a simple fold-and-snap mechanism. The heavy-duty wheels can handle a variety of different terrains, and the mesh carriage portion lets your cat get a good view of her surroundings.
Available in six different colors, the BestPet stroller on Amazon is designed to provide your cat with ultimate comfort. She can stretch out in the spacious carriage without having to miss out on the views thanks to the mesh siding. And the handle is equipped with cupholders and a storage box for your keys.
It’s a cat stroller, a cat carrier and a car seat all in one! The Pet Gear 3-in-1 travel system is useful for walks in the park or trips to the vet, as the covered carriage portion of the stroller is completely detachable. “I had been looking at a few strollers and loved the idea of one that converted from a stroller to a carrier — but I couldn’t find one that fit all my needs,” one pet parent wrote. “It ticked all my boxes, so I took the plunge. It fits my two kittens who are only 16 weeks, and could easily fit two cats under 10–12 pounds.”
Another awesome convertible cat stroller is the Ibiyaya 5-in-1 carrier-stroller combo. This cat carrier can be used like a rolling suitcase, worn as a backpack or placed into the included stroller system. Its sloped design also makes it a breeze to safely secure in a car for travel.
LUCKYERMORE also has a cat stroller on Amazon that comes with a top portion that turns into a cat carrier. The dome-shaped lid snaps closed over the basket and can be carried using the top handle. And the bottom portion is a comfortable space for another medium-sized cat or dog.