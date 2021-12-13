The Cutest Cat Stationary You Can Buy On Amazon
The cats in boxes 😹
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve gotten really into letter writing over the past year or need to replenish your stash of thank you cards, then you need to see just how much cute cat stationery The Dodo unearthed on Amazon.
Your recipient will have just as much fun reading your card as you did writing it after being greeted by one of the adorable cats on the front of the blank notecards below. And if you haven’t gotten into letter writing yet, you’re about to dive in headfirst.
Here is the best cat stationery on Amazon according to the ratings and reviews.
In each box of The Best Card Company’s pack of “Funky Rainbow” cat cards, you get 10 blank cards and matching white envelopes. Each card features a fun and colorful watercolor illustration of a cat wearing funky glasses. Over 4,300 Amazon customers love these funky cat cards.
“I love everything about these cards — the artwork is adorable,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the Twigs Paper cat note card set on Amazon. “The paper quality is amazing and the packaging is really nice also … Great stationery for any occasion and works well with any type of pen.” Each pack comes with 12 cards and matching envelopes.
This vintage-inspired set of cat stationery on Amazon from The Best Card Company comes with 10 blank cards, each of which are illustrated with cat cartoons that look like they come from a 1940s kids’ book. Inside, you’re treated to a cat tail in the bottom left-hand corner, and each card comes with a matching envelope.
For under $15, you can pick up 36 blank note cards with corresponding envelopes. Cardonia promises your pen won’t smudge on their high-quality paper, which is made from recycled materials. “When they arrived, I was blown away by their quality,” one reviewer wrote. “The colors are rich, and the card stock is heavy, and best of all, the paper doesn't smudge when I write! This is especially critical to me as I’m a lefty.”
Cats try to fit themselves into the smallest of spaces, and this set of blank cards from The Best Card Company perfectly exhibits that. These cards feature 10 unique photos of cats crammed into boxes and looking quite comfortable despite the lack of space.
This classy set of cat stationery comes with 14 note cards with a simple black cat illustrated on the front in the center of a glossy black border. Inside, the card is blank and ready for any note. On the matching envelope, the same black cat peeks at you from the envelope flap.
If you like puns, you’ll love this set of cat stationery on Amazon from The Best Card Company. These cards have illustrations of cartoonish cats with silly puns like “Every day is Cat-urday” and “Feline fine” written on them. You get 20 cards and envelopes in each box.
This pack of Hallmark cat cards comes with 36 assorted greeting cards that are blank on the inside and ready for your writing. They’re made from paper sourced from sustainably managed forests, and each comes with its own envelope.
“I am pleased with the note cards I purchased,” one five-star reviewer wrote about The Best Card Company’s yoga cat cards. “It is nice to find such cute, blank cards with a yoga theme. I know the sloth and the cat yoga-themed cards will be a hit when I include them with gifts for my yogis.” You get 10 blank cards with each purchase.
To write your notes, check out these highly-rated cat pens from GANSSIA. These black gel pens are much-loved for their perfect ink flow and smooth writing — plus, you can’t get much cuter than those adorable cat faces on each pen cap.
And add this set of 12 cat pens to your stationery drawer, too. They’re also black ink gel pens, but these pens each feature caps that have different colored cats on them, all making a funny face at you while you write.