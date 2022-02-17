The 5 Best Cat Shampoos For When A Bath Is Inevitable

Cats do a great job keeping themselves neat and tidy. But sometimes, a bath is just unavoidable.

If and when your cat has gotten herself into a situation where it’s time to bring out the shampoo, you want to make sure you’re using a gentle yet effective formula that will get her clean without doing damage to her skin and coat.

So, which cat shampoos are top-notch?

To figure out how to find the best cat shampoo and when to use it, The Dodo talked with Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian who serves on the advisory board for Pet News Daily. According to Dr. Coates, there are a few things to keep in mind when on the hunt for the perfect product for you and your cat.

When to use a cat shampoo

As long as your cat’s actively grooming herself and you’re keeping up a regular brushing routine, you don’t actually have to worry about bathing your cat with shampoo and water.

“Healthy cats generally don’t need to be bathed unless they get into something sticky or smelly,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo, “but some feline health problems can be treated or managed at least in part with baths.”

If your vet diagnoses your cat with a condition that can be treated with routine baths (like skin issues or flea infestations), then they’ll likely also tell you which shampoo to use, or may even give you a medicated one. Your vet will also probably tell you how often to bathe your cat with that specific shampoo.

However, when it comes to healthy cats, using cat shampoo should be reserved for only the stickiest of situations (literally!) or if your cat has gotten something toxic on her coat, like a household cleaner, paint or something else that could harm her if ingested.

For minor things, like dirty paws or litter box mishaps, you can opt for a less involved method. “Cleansing and deodorizing pet wipes are a great option for a quick spot clean or just to freshen up your cat’s coat,” Dr. Coates said.

How to find the best cat shampoos

Asking your vet’s advice as to which kind of cat shampoo you should have on hand is always a great first step. But generally, there are a few basic things you want to keep in mind while on your shampoo hunt, the first one being finding a shampoo that’s meant to be used on cats.

“Shampoos designed for people, dogs or other animals can be harsh or even toxic for cats,” Dr. Coates said. “Always use a shampoo labeled for use in cats.” Some pet shampoos are formulated to work with all kinds of animals. But if cats aren’t specifically mentioned on the bottle, then pass on it.

You should also be looking for a shampoo that promises to nourish and moisturize your cat’s skin. This will help keep dander in check and could even help your cat-caused allergies. Look for calming ingredients like oatmeal, lavender and aloe, and keep in mind that the less fragrance, the better. Fragrance-free or mild-smelling shampoo will not only help soothe sensitive skin but also help your cat maintain her natural scent.

Even if you’re using the right kind of shampoo, you still shouldn’t be using it regularly unless instructed to by your vet. “Bathing too frequently can dry the skin, so healthy cats shouldn’t be bathed more frequently than every four to six weeks or so,” Dr. Coates said.

But, if you’re searching for a cat shampoo to have in case curiosity leads your cat to get into something sticky, stinky or gross, then The Dodo found the best cat shampoos out there according to pet parents who love them.

Best cat shampoos

There are a few different types of shampoo to consider when shopping around for the best cat shampoo.

Standard cat shampoos require warm water to lather, but there are also dry (AKA waterless) cat shampoos that don’t require rinsing at all. Waterless shampoo is an awesome product for cats with an aversion to water (which is most cats, honestly).

Here are the best cat shampoos The Dodo found.