The 4 Best Cat Scratching Posts You Need In Your Life

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cats love scratching posts because they can crawl and attack them to their hearts’ content.

Cat parents love scratching posts because they’re a major key to helping to save furniture from the destruction of energetic kitty claws.

These scratching posts are perfect for letting your cat stretch her legs, hide in a secret passage or sharpen her nails — all while keeping your favorite couch out of harm’s way.