The Best Cat Puzzle Toys On Amazon

Cats are curious creatures who will poke, prod and push anything and everything just to see if it’s something they can play with or eat. So, to challenge your cat, you can give her one of these fun cat puzzle toys from Amazon and let her brain (and paws) get to work.

Each of these toys, in which you can hide treats or kibbles, will keep your cat busy for hours. Some of them are great for playtime, whereas others can be used at mealtimes as slow feeders, which are great for cats who eat too fast and may have a hard time digesting food.

Check out the best top-rated cat puzzle toys on Amazon below.