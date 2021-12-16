We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Phone cases allow you to show a bit of your personality while keeping your tech safe from bumps and falls. And if you’re a cat lover, then it just makes sense for you to have a cat-themed phone case.

The Dodo found some of the best iPhone and Android cat phone cases out there — from low-profile transparent cases to cases with built-in wallets — all of which are decked out in awesome cat-themed patterns and designs.

All of these cases are so fun that you might just have to start a cat phone case collection.