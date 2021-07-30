The Best Cat-and-Owner Matching Outfits On Amazon
Even better than friendship bracelets.
Some may call it “extra,” but honestly, who wouldn’t want to match with their cat? Just think of all the photoshoot potential! Birthday party invitations, holiday cards, Instagram posts (that definitely deserve to go viral) … matching cat-and-owner outfits are a great idea (assuming your cat’s OK with it).
The Dodo found several hilarious and absolutely adorable matching outfits that you can pick up for yourself and your cat online. From shirts to onesies to hats, there’s something every totally extra cat parent is going to love.
Made from 100 percent pre-washed cotton, these matching shirts from Tcombo are as breathable as they are hilarious. The Biggie/Smalls combo comes in a variety of different colors and fits up to a human size 3XL and as small as an XS dog (which would be perfect for your cat).
Yes, spoiling your cat to bits could turn her into a bit of a monster. But it’s worth it in the end for all the cuddles. This cat and owner matching set from PandoraTees is made from breathable 100 percent ring-spun cotton — and though the pet shirt is made with dogs in mind, the small size should fit a cat just fine.
You and your cat will look super cool together in these matching ball caps from Pawaboo. The pet hat has cutouts for your cat’s ears and comes with an adjustable chin strap so it will stay put. “My cat loves his new hat and he can’t take it off,” one pet parent wrote. “Now he looks like an athletic cat.”
Tell the world who your main slice is with this set of matching pizza-themed shirts from Tcombo. Though the pet version is made for dogs, cats should fit perfectly into the smaller sizes. “A friend of mine has a toy poodle that is quite literally the light of her life,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “What do crazy dog parents love more than their dogs? MATCHING with their dogs! Needless to say, her reaction [to] opening her gift was perfect. There may or may not have been a photoshoot afterward.”
Share the love with your cat by wearing matching “Love” shirts from LKEX. The logo features an adorable paw print detail and the shirts are both made with breathable material that’s so soft neither you nor your cat will want to take them off. “It’s the cutest shirt ever!” one pet parent raved. “Love the fabric as well!”
Grab this matching outfit for you and your little taquito, available in a variety of sizes and colors. As is true for the other logo tees in Tcombo’s matching-sets line, the brand’s broad range of sizes means everyone can get in on the fun.
The entire family can hop on the matchy-matchy train with this set of Christmas pajamas from HORSE SECRET. The brand makes PJs for adults, kids, dogs and cats, so you can pick up a onesie for everyone. This year’s Christmas card is all set.
We all know that it’s our cat’s world and we’re just living in it. And this matching set from Tcombo puts that perfectly into words. “I bought this for me and my cat!! I get so many laughs from it!” one pet parent wrote. We can already picture the photoshoot pics …
So, this might not be a cat-and-owner matching outfit per se, but this KITTYROO hoodie was too good to not include. It’s a sweatshirt with a secret pouch for your cat to hang out in because who wouldn’t want to be attached at the hip (literally) to their BFF? “It's comfortable and warm,” one five-star customer wrote. “My cat loves it and I can work/study with [him] in my pooch.”