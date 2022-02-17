We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cats do a great job of keeping up their own manicures with scratch pads, scratching posts and *sigh* our couches — which is actually super important for their health, since scratching removes outer sheaths and reveals new claws underneath. But cat parents still need to step in and trim claws regularly to avoid injury and further furniture damage.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Megan Conrad, a licensed veterinarian who works with Hello Ralphie, a pet telehealth company, to ask what you should be looking for when purchasing your own set of cat nail clippers.

How to find the best cat nail clippers

There are several different styles of nail trimmers out there — including human nail clippers — and all of them work well when handled by a trained professional. But if you’re a beginner to cat nail trimming, then the best cat nail clippers are ones that are easy to handle, sharp and small enough to clip tiny nails.

“I personally recommend avoiding the ‘guillotine’ type as well as the nail grinding tools,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. “The easiest I've found to use look pretty much like a very small pair of scissors, with one ‘blade’ having a cutout area.”