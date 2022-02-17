The Best Cat Nail Clippers For At-Home Trims
Here's what a vet suggests.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Cats do a great job of keeping up their own manicures with scratch pads, scratching posts and *sigh* our couches — which is actually super important for their health, since scratching removes outer sheaths and reveals new claws underneath. But cat parents still need to step in and trim claws regularly to avoid injury and further furniture damage.
The Dodo reached out to Dr. Megan Conrad, a licensed veterinarian who works with Hello Ralphie, a pet telehealth company, to ask what you should be looking for when purchasing your own set of cat nail clippers.
- Best overall cat nail clippers: SHINY PET Nail Clippers For Small Animals
- Best value cat nail clippers: JW Pet Gripsoft Cat Nail Clippers
- Best cat nail clippers with safety guard: gonicc Dog & Cat Nail Clippers
- Best cat nail clippers with adjustable blade: Zen Clipper Precise Junior Pet Nail Clipper
- Best styptic powder: Dogswell Remedy + Recovery Professional Groomer’s Styptic Powder
How to find the best cat nail clippers
There are several different styles of nail trimmers out there — including human nail clippers — and all of them work well when handled by a trained professional. But if you’re a beginner to cat nail trimming, then the best cat nail clippers are ones that are easy to handle, sharp and small enough to clip tiny nails.
“I personally recommend avoiding the ‘guillotine’ type as well as the nail grinding tools,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. “The easiest I've found to use look pretty much like a very small pair of scissors, with one ‘blade’ having a cutout area.”
Best cat nail clippers
The cat nail clippers from SHINY PET are the style Dr. Conrad prefers. They’re small, scissor-like clippers that have a curved cutout on one blade. The rubberized coating on the handle ensures these won’t slip out of your hand while you’re cutting, and over 8,900 Amazon shoppers say these clippers get the job done with ease.
Another great set of scissor-style cat nail clippers are the pair from JW Pet. For under $5, these clippers offer super-sharp blades with a helpful blade cutout on one side. And the yellow on the handles is actually a rubber grip that will keep them in place while you trim.
These clippers from gonicc are basically a larger version of scissor-style clippers. Both blades of the gonicc trimmers feature the half-moon cutouts that cut through claw tips with ease. These clippers also feature a safety guard that helps you stay away from cutting the nail quick. And if you have any jagged edges left over from cutting, the attached file comes in handy for smoothing.
This unique set of nail clippers actually comes with an adjustable wheel that lets you set the width between the two half-moon blades, giving you a perfect cut every time. Start on a smaller setting and adjust as needed when you get more comfortable trimming your cat’s nails.
You’re going to want a canister of styptic powder on hand just in case you accidentally nip the quick. Simply dip your cat’s nail into the Dogswell styptic powder, and the powder will coat on contact and stop any bleeding within a matter of seconds.
How to trim your cat's nails
If this is your first time, check out The Dodo’s step-by-step breakdown on how to trim your cat’s nails to get a more in-depth idea of what to do before you clip.
In short, you’ll first want to warm your cat up to the idea of getting her nails clipped by touching her feet. “Skip the clippers at first, and just begin by touching and rubbing your kitty's toes,” Dr. Conrad said. Gently squeeze her toe and push the pad and top of the toe to extend her nail. Then release. This will give you practice in exposing the nail and get your cat used to having her toes touched.
“When your cat seems comfortable with having their feet handled (which could be hours, days or weeks), move on to the actual trim,” Dr. Conrad said. “As you squeeze the cat's toe to extend their claw, you should be able to see the curved, pointed tip of the claw, and above that the pink ‘quick,’ which is the blood supply.” Only cut the pointed end of the nail without touching the pink quick — you can do a few small snips to gain confidence.
If you notice your cat’s getting fussy and needs a break, then give her some time to calm down. And always reward her for good behavior during and after her manicure.
Dr. Conrad notes that online tutorials can be helpful to watch before you get going, or head over to your vet’s office for a demonstration. Keep in mind that if your cat’s nails have grown so long that they’re puncturing her pads, you should take her to the vet’s office to get a professional cut and wound clean before you take on the task yourself at home.
At-home cat nail trims can be simple and stress-free as long as you set yourself up with the right tools. And with one of these best cat nail clippers in hand, you’ll feel like a pro.