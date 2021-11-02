Cat Lovers Will Obsess Over These Mugs From Amazon
They're just so cute.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
There’s nothing better than starting the day off right with a cuddle session with your cat and a tasty mug full of coffee or tea. If you’re looking to add to your cat mug collection or searching for the perfect gift for a cat lover in your life, these cat mugs on Amazon are too good not to check out.
The Dodo found some of the cutest, funniest and most-loved cat mugs from Amazon, all with great reviews from gifters and cat parents. And yes, it will be difficult to refrain from buying them all, but have faith.
These two cat mugs from BigNoseDeer come together to show a cat couple in love. Perfect for an anniversary gift or Valentine’s Day present, these microwavable and dishwasher-safe mugs are adorable on their own and even more sweet together.
“Everything tastes better with cat hair in it” reads this hilarious mug from Enesco. The outside of the mug is speckled with white cat paw prints, and the inside rim has black cat prints along the edge. And the message rings true — everything does taste better with a sprinkling of cat hair.
Available in three different color varieties, the adorable Koolkatkoo cat mug on Amazon has a surprise waiting for you at the bottom of the mug — another cat! “I got this for a friend as part of a little care package for them, and this was one of the cutest gifts I’ve given!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The design is so cute! It’s like a cute little surprise at the bottom when you finish the drink. A cute gift for your cat-lover friends!”
Take a sip out of the Original Cat Beard Mug from Narcisse and watch your friends and coworkers laugh. The clear glass mug has a cat nose and mouth printed on the outside, making it look like you’re wearing a cat mask. Reviewers say this mug is best for cold drinks rather than hot.
This adorable ceramic mug from BigNoseDeer comes with a wooden cover and a spoon — great for keeping your drink hot and perfectly stirred. The mug comes in four colors, and each one reads, “Good Time … We’re having a great time.”
Cats definitely have minds of their own. It’s your cat’s world, and you’re just living in it. So this mug that reads “I do what I want” when hot liquid is added perfectly describes that cat attitude. Not only is the cat illustration hilarious, but the mug even has ears that pop from the rim.
“Very nice mug,” one five-star reviewer wrote about the literary cat mug from The Unemployed Philosophers Guild. “Sturdy, attractive, unique, sharp graphics, holds my coffee/tea. What more can I say? Perfect gift for the feline fan.” Each cat silhouette on the outside of the mug has a quote from a literary great written on the inside.
The handle of the cat mug on Amazon from Lily’s Home is actually the tail of a little black cat fishing for the illustrated fish on the inside of the rim. The black cat is full of personality with his peeping eyes and adorable curled tail, and the three fish on the inside of the mug are beautifully painted with black ink.
Loose-leaf tea drinkers will love this glass tea cup from JEWOSTER that comes with a cat-head lid with a fish-shaped tea strainer attached. “This cup is so stinking cute,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “It holds the perfect amount of tea leaves, and the cup keeps the tea warm for the perfect amount of time … Just look at it. What better way to make teatime more fun?”
You may think that you’re drinking out of a regular black coffee mug. But when you add hot liquid to it, the black fades to reveal a white mug with a precious cat peeking out from the ceramic. This cat mug on Amazon makes for a great surprise gift for any cat lover.
“You, not so much,” the rest of the mug reads. This snarky mug from CBTwear is simple, to the point and perfect for any cat lover who prefers the company of their cats over people. “Bought as a gift for my sister who has a great cat and a family that’s pretty hard to stand,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Seemed perfect to me. And she agreed.” You simply have to laugh.