The Best Gifts For Cat Lovers On Amazon For Under $50
Cute and affordable.
If you’re not the crazy cat person in the friend group, then you definitely know someone who is. And when it comes time to give that friend a gift, you want to make sure it’s something they’re going to absolutely love.
The Dodo found a bunch of fun gifts for cat lovers on Amazon that anyone who calls themselves a cat person would be excited to get. From silly socks and cutesy coasters to entertaining games and soothing wind chimes, there’s something on this list for every kind of cat lover.
“This kitty is so cute and colorful,” one five-star reviewer said of the WoneNice kitty LED light. “I keep her on all day at work and get a lot of compliments. It's really beautiful how the colors fade and change.” You can change light modes with a simple touch on the top of the cat’s head.
Any cat lover would adore these socks from Jeasona. Just imagine these little faces popping up over your boots or sneakers! They run true to size, and each package comes with five pairs in different colors.
Each of the four BigNoseDeer cat mugs (which come in four vibrant colors) has a sweet “Good Time” message painted on the front. And each mug also comes with a wood lid and a stainless steel spoon so your cat-loving friend or family member can keep their drink warm and stirred.
Made from 100 percent fair trade New Zealand wool, these super absorbent cat coasters from Felts-r-Us can be hand washed and left to air dry. “These are great coasters for those who prefer the felt type,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They don't stick to the surfaces of tables, and they are flat enough to handle a wine glass.”
This collection of six cat magnets is a fun addition to any fridge (or kid’s locker). “These are so friggin cute, they just tickled me when they arrived and I saw them,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Would definitely buy again just for the cute factor. They came well packaged and within a decent time frame.”
If your cat-loving friend or family member fancies themselves a bit of a mixologist, this cat-shaped ice cube tray will add a bit of fun to their favorite cocktails. Simply pour a freezable liquid into the cat-shaped divots, let them freeze up, pop your cubes free and you’re good to go.
Give your cat-loving friend or family member more space to hang their belongings with this cat-shaped over-the-door hook from Evelots. The silhouetted cat uses his two paws to hang onto coats, purses, towels and anything else he can grab. With over 1,800 five-star reviews, reviewers say this cat hanger is as cute as he is useful.
If you know a chef who also loves cats, then this is the perfect cat-lover gift on Amazon for them. “Time Spent With Cats ... Is Never Wasted,” these oven mitts from GREVY read. Your pal can wear them as a pair (matching up the cute fish details on the thumbs) or individually and be reminded that time with cats is always well spent.
Do you ever wonder what your cat would text you throughout the day if she could? The “Texts from Mittens” 2022 day calendar, based on the blog and book of the same name, features entertaining SMS messages between a very moody and fickle Mitty and his loving owner. Every day your friend will laugh out loud at the texts Mitty fires off.
These ceramic measuring spoons shaped like cats from Amazon are the ideal gift for the baker/cat lover in your life. This set of tablespoons and teaspoons features smiling happy cat faces that make baking so much more enjoyable than it already is.
In this board game from Late for the Sky, your objective is to buy all the cats, just like properties in traditional Monopoly, and avoid setbacks, like catching fleas and falling in water. “First of all … we love cats,” one pet parent wrote. “Second of all, beyond that, this is exactly the same game of Monopoly, full of [the] same strategies, just all named differently. This past week, we spent about 10 hours playing two different games … It's a fascinating game that you will play for years and years.”
Not only is the cat wind chime from Dawhud Direct a beautiful accessory that would spruce up any front porch, but the relaxing sounds it creates could lull anyone into a restful cat nap. It comes in a brown iron finish and features several bells, cat cutouts and tube chimes that tinkle in the wind.
This sturdy canvas tote from Brooke & Jess Designs comes with a zippered top, handy side and inner pockets and comfortable soft-touch handles. You can pick up one of these totes that either reads “Best Cat Mom Ever” or “You Say Cat Lady Like It Is a Bad Thing.”