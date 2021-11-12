The Best Cat Litter Deodorizers On Amazon
Even if you clean your cat’s litter box every day and change out her litter on a regular basis, you still may notice a lingering odor that just won’t go away. Luckily, there are litter deodorizers that help kick gross litter box smells to the curb.
Cat parents say the below deodorizers actually work and banish stinkiness from litter, hard surfaces and even the air around the box. All are made with pet-safe ingredients and are gentle enough to use on a daily basis.
Get ready to inhale and not be grossed out. These are the best cat litter deodorizers on Amazon.
To use the highly-rated NonScents cat litter deodorizer, simply sprinkle the granules onto your cat’s litter after every cleaning. The solution will instantly eliminate odor and extend the life of your litter. It’s fragrance-free and all-natural, and over 3,700 cat parents say it really works.
Sprinkle a bit of the Fresh Step cat litter deodorizing crystals over your cat’s litter and smell the magic — odors will instantly disappear! “I finally found a product that does exactly what it claims! These crystals keep my cat's box smelling fresh,” one of the over 11,400 five-star reviewers wrote. “As she's getting older, I noticed her box will start stinking rather quickly. I sit in a chair not far from the box, which is covered, and I'll get an awful whiff. Ever since I've been using these crystals, I haven't had that happen once.”
The Rocco & Roxie litter box odor eliminating powder absorbs bad smells rather than masking them, so you don’t have to worry about gross odors coming back. This formula is safe for pets and humans and is powerful enough to handle multi-cat households. You can even use this deodorizer in trash cans, crates or cat carriers.
After cleaning out your cat’s litter box, spray a bit of the Zero Odor deodorizing spray on the bottom of the box before you add new litter. Then, after cleaning, you can spray the top of the litter as well. “This product is amazing and works exactly as described!!” one pet parent wrote in their five-star review. “The most amazing thing I used it on was the inside of the litter genie … I sprayed the inside with this and closed it, waited just a little while, opened it … no kidding … the bad smell was totally gone.”
The Nature’s Miracle litter deodorizer on Amazon breaks down the odor in your cat’s litter box rather than just masking it, and the spray won’t clump your litter. In fact, the spray works so well that it will also banish odor from soft surfaces, hard surfaces and even the air. It’s safe to use around pets and kids and can be used daily.