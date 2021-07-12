How To Pick The Right Cat Litter

Finding the right cat litter is an important part of making sure he loves his litter box.

You obviously want something to conceal that signature cat pee smell … but what does your cat want?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, medical director at Behavior Vets in New York City, to find out how to pick the best litter for your cat.

Which litter cats like best

When it comes to figuring out which cat litter your BFF likes best, it really just comes down to individual preferences.

“It depends [on the cat],” Dr. Tu told The Dodo. “It’s like asking if you prefer Charmin or Angel Soft [toilet paper].”

If you adopted your cat, it’s best to stick to what he knows — at least to start.

“I would go with whatever the rescue or shelter had been using,” Dr. Tu explained.

But if you aren’t loving the litter your cat had been using, that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with it.

In order to switch your cat to a new brand, just mix in some of the new stuff with his current litter every day for a few days so he’s not stressed out by a sudden change.

That way, you can make sure his litter is one that you both love.

How to choose cat litter

If you don’t know what to look for when picking the best cat litter, texture is a good place to start.

“Cats prefer litter that’s kind of clay-like,” Dr. Tu said. (According to Dr. Tu, a sand-type litter is also a great choice.)

And if you’re torn between clumping and non-clumping litter, most cats actually have a preference.

“They usually prefer clumping versus non-clumping,” Dr. Tu explained.

If you’re looking for a clumping litter, Dr. Tu recommends Dr. Elsey’s.

Not only is it hard-clumping, but it’s also made with a low-dust and low-tracking formula to keep your house clean (and the litter where it belongs).

“The thing clumps like no tomorrow,” Dr. Tu explained. “Because it clumps so well, it really retains the odor, so cats like it.”

Buy Dr. Elsey’s clumping litter from Amazon for $10.99 (or $10.44 with Subscribe & Save)

But heads up: It clumps SO well that it might even clog your toilet if you try to flush it.

(If you have a kitten, however, it’s best to start him on a non-clumping formula since kittens have a tendency to eat their litter — and you don’t want him to choke on a clump.)

The best thing to avoid in a cat litter

You might feel drawn to those cat litters that are sweet-smelling or fresh-scented since you don’t want your home to smell like cat poop.

But, according to Dr. Tu, you actually shouldn’t opt for scented litters just because they’re easier on your nose.

It might smell great to you, but your cat might not be such a big fan.

“People will, for instance, buy the pine-scented litter because it smells nice for people,” Dr. Tu explained. “That’s actually really offensive, upsetting and irritating, honestly, for cats because it smells too strongly.”

So, now that you know what things to look for in your cat’s litter, The Dodo rounded up some of the best options.