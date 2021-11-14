5 Laser Toys Your Cat Will Go Crazy Over

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The laser pointer is a cat’s greatest enemy because it’s the toy that can never be caught. And yet, cats can’t seem to give up the fight — nor should they!

If your cat is crazy about chasing that pesky red dot across the floor, then you should check out these fun cat laser toys you can get on the internet. All are USB-chargeable, some offer more than one laser shape and a few are even free-standing so your cat can play while you take a load off.

The battle between cat and laser rages on.