The Most Adorable Cat Keychains
House keys, car keys, post office keys, work keys — they all need to live somewhere. And though you could throw them all on any old key ring, why not spark a little joy and place your keys on a cat-themed keychain?
Keychains make for great gifts, too — perfect for celebrating a birthday or another special occasion.
When you purchase a Sushi Cat keychain, you’ll randomly receive one of five collectible figurines. And yeah — it’s really tempting to keep purchasing until you have all five. “I got the one I liked best, and he hangs from my car keys,” one five-star reviewer wrote in their review titled “Too cute!” And they certainly are!
Perfect for the cat lover who loves bling, this cat keychain on Amazon from Hyning features a cute rhinestone-clad cat holding a giant pink crystal. This keychain comes with both a ring and a lobster claw clasp so you can add it to a lanyard or clip it to your bag.
Know someone who’s just as crazy about cats as you are? Then pick up this set of interlocking cat keychains on Amazon from JOVIVI. You can grab a set in either rose gold and black or silver and black, and when you join them together, you get a beautiful yin-yang effect.
The JOYJULY cat keychains on Amazon are available in a handful of different colors, like solid black, calico, black-and-white spotted and tabby colors so you can match your keychain to your actual cat! Each cat keychain comes with a mini collar and a bell, making it easier to find your keys when rooting through your bag or purse.
Use this pom-pom keychain as either a place to keep your keys or as a cute purse charm. These keychains come with both a key ring and a lobster claw clasp, and are available in sets of black and gray, pink and gray, and calico and tan.
Available in black, pink, purple and green, this self-defense keychain from VIGOROAD will make you feel so much safer when walking alone. Simply pull the pin from the keychain and a 130-decibel alarm will sound, alerting others you need help. And when not in use, it makes for an adorable, lightweight addition to your key ring.
This remembrance keychain from It’s All About … You! is a sweet reminder that your late cat is gone but never forgotten. “Love this,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “A perfect gift for the loss of a pet.”
We all know and love the meme of the woman yelling at the cat eating a salad, and now you can carry it with you everywhere. This high-quality iron keychain is coated in enamel and is about the same size as a standard house key, so it isn’t bulky on your keychain.