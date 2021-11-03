We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you, like so many others, got really into jigsaw puzzles within the past year, you’re probably always on the hunt for your next puzzle fix. And if you love cats as much as you love puzzling, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Dodo gathered together some of the best cat jigsaw puzzles, including some kid-friendly ones and a few puzzles that will leave your brain boggled (in a good way, of course!).

The hardest challenge, though, will be choosing which one — or several! — you’ll want to put on your puzzle board next.