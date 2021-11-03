14 Cat Jigsaw Puzzles You'll Happily Spend Hours Putting Together
If you, like so many others, got really into jigsaw puzzles within the past year, you’re probably always on the hunt for your next puzzle fix. And if you love cats as much as you love puzzling, then you’ve come to the right place.
The Dodo gathered together some of the best cat jigsaw puzzles, including some kid-friendly ones and a few puzzles that will leave your brain boggled (in a good way, of course!).
The hardest challenge, though, will be choosing which one — or several! — you’ll want to put on your puzzle board next.
The 500-piece puzzle from Genuine Fred is great for kids and adults of all ages, and when fully assembled, you’ll have a gorgeous rendition of Karen Obyhanych’s piece “BLACK CAT” that looks good enough to frame. And you can feel good about finishing the puzzle in more than just one way — the pieces are made from 90 percent recycled materials.
As you put together this 500-piece puzzle from EuroGraphics, you’ll reveal the hilarious artwork by Lucia Heffernan that shows a fat and happy cat reading the news while doing his business in the litter box. Everything about this piece is funny, from the toilet paper roll to the newspaper headlines, making it a fun puzzle to complete for the whole family.
Artist Dean Russo crafted this gorgeous piece of cat artwork that reads “Most days I wish I was my cat” that AQUARIUS turned into a 500-piece puzzle. The jigsaw pieces are precision-cut and free from dust, so you’ll end up with a clean piece with barely-there puzzle lines.
Mail’s here! This 300-piece cat jigsaw puzzle on Amazon from Ravensburger features an adorable lineup of cats in mailboxes. “We bought this for our daughter for Christmas. It was a super cute puzzle, and the quality is excellent,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is very sturdy, and the pieces are good sized. It isn't one of those puzzles [where] you can't even see what is on the pieces.”
The cat in the Buffalo Games Laid-Back Tom puzzle is so relaxed he’s letting the little critters in the garden shed eat grain to their hearts’ content. The 750-piece puzzle is made with 100 percent recycled paperboard and has over 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Put together this 500-piece puzzle to reveal nine unique pieces of cat-themed art done in the styles of famous artists like Frida Khalo, Georges Seurat, Vincent Van Gogh and Piet Mondrian. Your kids will have so much fun completing this cat puzzle and learn a lot about art in the process.
Up for a major challenge? This 1,000-piece puzzle from White Mountain will definitely test your patience and determination. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “Beautiful puzzle and very challenging. But somehow not annoying in its difficulty … Now I have it on my puzzle board, and I hate the idea of tearing it down — it really is a beautiful picture with vibrant colors.” Frame it instead!
This mind-boggling 1,000-piece puzzle from Pomegranate features a classic illustration from Edward Gorey. The yellow floral motifs will make you go a bit crazy while putting this jigsaw puzzle together, but when you finish, you’ll be incredibly proud of yourself (and have a wonderful Gorey print to put in a frame).
This mystical-looking art piece by Brigid Ashwood shows four fluffy cats (and a couple of friendly mice) curled up in a study, ready to enjoy evening tea time. This puzzle is 750 pieces and is made from 100 percent recycled materials.
Love to read as much as you love cats? This puzzle combines both of your favorite things. As you put the pieces together, you’ll reveal the cat-themed books lined up on the shelf, like “Great Catpectations,” “The Great Catsby” and “Romeow & Juliet.”
This 1,000-piece puzzle from Mudpuppy features cat breeds from A to Z, so not only will you improve your puzzle-building skills, but you’ll learn a lot about different cats along the way. Plus, the shirts and scarves the cats in this puzzle art wear are beyond adorable to look at.
Another challenging cat jigsaw puzzle on Amazon is this one from EuroGraphics. This collection of tiny cats will be a beast to put together, but the payoff is well worth it. “Wonderfully humorous puzzle for cat aficionados!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Sturdy pieces are an added bonus. I loved it so much I gifted it to another cat lover, and they were delighted with the puzzle.”
Putting this puzzle together is like a day at the beach — literally! This 750-piece puzzle shows a family of cats enjoying a day in the sun and sand with their beach toys, beach reads and Cat Sun SPF 5. The pieces of this puzzle are made with 100 percent recycled materials.
This cat jigsaw puzzle on Amazon from JoyMountain is both a puzzle and an I Spy game all in one — how many cats can you see, and what are they doing? As you piece together the 1,000 jigsaw pieces, you’ll reveal a cozy cat-filled living room that has some mischief going on in every corner.