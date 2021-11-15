11 Pieces Of Cat-Themed Jewelry You Won’t Want To Take Off
Obsessed.
When you’re a proud cat parent, you want to take your furry friend with you wherever you go. And when you’re wearing a piece of cat jewelry, you can do just that.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a cat lover in your life, The Dodo found some of the best pieces of cat jewelry on Amazon that you can’t help but be obsessed with wearing. From necklaces and earrings to bracelets and customizable charms, you’ll find the perfect piece of cat bling for you or someone you love.
This sleepy little black cat is made with polymer clay and set into 925 sterling silver, then coated with enamel to keep him shiny and protected. You can grab him in either black or one of three unique patterns, all made by rolling and slicing polymer clay. The 16.5-inch chain is sterling silver, too.
Simple and delicate best describe the crescent moon pendant necklace from WRISTCHIE. It shows a silhouetted cat sitting on the edge of the moon, its tail curled up below it. It’s made with nickel-free 925 sterling silver and comes on an 18.5-inch sterling silver chain.
If simplicity is what you’re searching for, these black cat earrings from Steelmeup are the way to go. You can grab a pair in one of several different poses — sitting, jumping or raising a paw. In fact, how cute would it be to have all three in your ears if you have multiple piercings?
The little sterling silver cat on the S.Leaf cat necklace has gotten herself into a bit of a pickle and is now hanging on for dear life! This adorable little piece of cat jewelry on Amazon is made from 925 sterling silver and features a sturdy box chain. “As a cat lover, [I] needed a small accent necklace but [at a] good price as I live on a budget,” one customer wrote. “This one did it for me. Just right as what I needed.”
For those cat parents with multiple cats to pay homage to, this customizable necklace from Kallen Design is a great way to carry them with you wherever you go. Each pendant comes with a sweet illustration of a cat (or dog!) as well as their name engraved underneath.
Completely adjustable to any wrist size, this stainless steel cat charm bracelet from MIZZE Made For Luck is a great piece of cat jewelry for any cat lover. Its black cord goes with everything, and the stainless steel silhouetted cat charm holds up — no rusting, fading or bending.
“I normally don’t leave reviews, and to be honest I was expecting to be disappointed,” one pet parent wrote in their five-star review of the Danique personalized paw print necklace on Amazon. “Not only did it arrive three days early, it was simply beautiful. I know I am lucky that my baby was 16, but it doesn’t make it easier.” Because of the customization option, this piece of cat jewelry also makes for an excellent remembrance gift for someone who just lost their BFF.
This gold-plated pendant and chain from Jude Jewelers is crafted using dried flowers and resin. It looks like an antique window hanging but sits daintily on a 24-inch chain. “My elderly neighbor just lost her cat. A beloved pet for many years,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I couldn't replace such a sweet feline. So I gave her this gift in remembrance. She loved it.”
These freshwater pearl earrings from Jora are nickel-free and hypoallergenic thanks to their 18-karat gold plating. Not only do they feature tiny gold ears and whiskers, but these pearl earrings also come with a gorgeous row of faux diamonds that make up a glamorous cat collar underneath the pearl.
Embellished with black pave stones, this piece of cat jewelry on Amazon from Betsey Johnson is great for cat lovers who love a bit of kitsch in their aesthetic. The chain this pendant comes on is 16 inches long, and the back of the pendant is even decorated with heart-shaped divots.
Get the pizazz of a dangle earring with the security of a stud with this pair of Betsey Johnson cat earrings. The head of the cat houses a standard stud earring post, and the traditional backing has been replaced with an adorable cat body. These earrings feature pink glass stone accents, gold-toned metal and white enamel.