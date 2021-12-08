These Cat Hats Are Almost Too Cute

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though your cat would probably disagree with you, there’s nothing cuter than a cat in a hat.

Whether you’re hoping to take some funny photos for your holiday card or to send to friends, or you’re hoping to keep your cat warm through the winter, there are a bunch of adorable cat hats to choose from.

Of course, if your cat isn’t having it, then don’t force a hat on her. But if she’ll allow for a quick modeling session or enjoys keeping her head warm, then these cat hats are definitely worth buying.