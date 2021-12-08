These Cat Hats Are Almost Too Cute
Hopefully your cat thinks so 😂
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Though your cat would probably disagree with you, there’s nothing cuter than a cat in a hat.
Whether you’re hoping to take some funny photos for your holiday card or to send to friends, or you’re hoping to keep your cat warm through the winter, there are a bunch of adorable cat hats to choose from.
Of course, if your cat isn’t having it, then don’t force a hat on her. But if she’ll allow for a quick modeling session or enjoys keeping her head warm, then these cat hats are definitely worth buying.
Get your cat ready for the cold weather with this cute trapper-style hat from Stock Show. It comes with fleece-lined ear flaps and an adjustable chin strap to keep it in place just long enough to snag a picture. “This hat is so stinkin cute,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It looked adorable on my cat … [It] didn’t stay on for long but long enough for a cute photo. She did keep it on in the car when it was 25 degrees out this winter.”
Great for both cats and dogs, the Kuoser winter hat easily slips over your cat’s head and keeps both her ears and neck warm. There are three sizes available for purchase, so measure your cat’s head and neck before choosing the right size for her.
This Christmas-themed cloak from ANIAC is part-hat, part-outfit and 100 percent perfect for the holiday season. The hooded cape can be tied around your cat’s chin, and each hood comes with a gold star on top and face-framing “ornaments.” You can pick up one of these hoods in either green or red.
Another adorable hood option is the cat hat from POPETPOP. It comes in sizes ranging from extra-small up through extra-large, and each comes with a big white pom-pom at the crown. Perfect for Christmas card pictures or to wear outside in the cold, your cat will look so cute in this Christmas-y hat.
With over 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Kitan Club cat cap is a favorite among cat parents. When you purchase a cap, you’ll receive a surprise box with one of five different colored rabbit-ear hats inside. Each hat is made with soft polyester fabric and is elasticized so your cat will have a comfy fit no matter the size of her head.
Have your cat play Santa with this adorable hat and scarf set from PETLESO. You get a Santa hat with a Velcro-close chin strap and a matching Velcro-close scarf that fits snugly around cats’ necks. “Hahahaha. This is fantastic,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Fit a full-grown cat perfectly.”