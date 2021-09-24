These Are The Best Cat Harnesses On Amazon
Take your cat on an outdoor adventure 🌿
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you’re looking to treat your indoor cat to an outdoor adventure, you’re probably on the hunt for a well-fitting cat harness — and you’re also probably realizing that there are so many cat harnesses to choose from.
After reading reviews from cat parents who have put several cat harnesses to the test, The Dodo found the best cat harnesses on Amazon so you can be sure you’re outfitting your cat with a harness that will keep her as safe as possible on her big day out.
With over 18,000 five-star reviews, the Rabbitgoo cat harness is a favorite among cat parents, who say it fits well thanks to the adjustable straps and feels secure thanks to the special safety design. And because of the reflective trim, your cat will be visible even when you walk her at night.
Available in an array of vibrant, high-vis colors, the Best Pet Supplies Voyager harness comes in sizes ranging from 3XS to XL. Each of the four straps, which are secured around your cat’s chest and belly, are fully adjustable and are linked to two D rings that can be used to secure your cat’s leash or cat carrier strap.
The vest-style harness from Yizhi Miaow secures around your cat’s neck and belly with high-quality Velcro, making it super adjustable. However, this harness also comes in various sizes ranging from XS to XL. And the padded material is comfortable and can actually make your cat feel more safe and secure (kind of like a ThunderShirt).
This PetSafe cat harness on Amazon features simple nylon webbing straps that fit around your cat’s chest and belly, making it one of the most lightweight harnesses available. Plus, this harness comes with a comfy bungee leash that cuts down on tugging and resistance. “All five of mine absolutely LOVE them,” one pet parent wrote of the harnesses. “Unlike a traditional harness, which only my one cat had ever liked, they walk around normally and jump and even run in these.”
If your cat has some serious style, she’ll love the geometric-patterned harness from Jamktepat. The bright, nylon webbing harness lets your cat move freely without excess fabric, and the stainless steel D ring lets you link up the matching geometric leash.
Another beautifully patterned cat harness on Amazon is this one from Pidan. This harness features a modern print in pinks, greens, blues and oranges, and is fully adjustable thanks to the hardy plastic buckle system. The Pidan harness also comes with a matching leash that attaches to the harness with an “unbreakable” infinity ring.
Ranging in sizes from 2XS to XL, the ThinkPet reflective mesh harness fits well and is super breathable, and your cat definitely won’t mind wearing it. “Works great on our large cat,” one pet parent wrote. “He loves his harness and can't wait to go outside. Adjustable to fit snug, sizes [are] a little on the big size.”