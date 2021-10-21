We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Though they are natural-born hunters, our cats also have an affinity for eating grass — and, truth be told, we don’t actually know why that is. However, experts believe grass helps with digesting things like hairballs, bones, feathers and other strange things cats sometimes eat.

Cats will eat any kind of grass they can sink their teeth into, but cat grass, which is a mix of grasses like oat, barley and/or wheatgrass, is a safe, healthy alternative that will satisfy your cat’s urge to munch while also giving her nutrients and fiber.

If you’re looking to grow a pot of cat grass for your BFF, here are the best cat grasses on Amazon.