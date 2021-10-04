5 Best Cat Foods For Your Overweight Cat

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You may have noticed that your cat is looking a little overweight these days. And if you’re trying to get him back to a healthy size, you’ll need to reexamine his diet.

Luckily, there are a whole bunch of cat foods just for weight loss that’ll keep your cat full for a while — so he’s not snacking 24/7.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Antonio DeMarco, a veterinarian and president of medical operations at GoodVets in Kansas City, Missouri, and Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet, to get some recommendations for the best cat foods for weight loss.

How to help your cat lose weight

In order to help your cat lose weight, it’s important to know how he’s gaining it in the first place.

“Cats are overweight due to eating too many calories and not getting enough exercise,” Dr. DeMarco told The Dodo.

To exercise your overweight cat, you can try interactive toys, like a wand toy or a laser pointer.

We tried this KONG feather teaser on our own cats, and they loved it!

Get the KONG feather teaser from Chewy for $3.29

Or try this laser pointer from Chewy for $12.28

A diet of prescription cat food designed specifically for weight loss can also help your overweight cat shed some pounds.

“To treat obesity, feed a measured limited-calorie diet formulated for weight loss,” Dr. DeMarco said.

How to find the right weight loss diet for your cat

For your cat’s weight loss diet, look for food that’s high in protein and low in carbohydrates. It’s also a good idea to opt for cat food that’s high in fiber because that’ll keep your BFF full for a while.

“There are good options such as Hill’s Science Diet prescription r/d (formula for weight loss) or Royal Canin Satiety Support diet,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo.

Best diet cat food

There are a whole bunch of great wet and dry cat food options just for weight loss, so The Dodo did some digging to find the very best ones. (You need a prescription for these, so make sure you chat with your vet.)