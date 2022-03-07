If you find yourself sneezing, coughing or itching your eyes after you cuddle with your cat, you may be suffering from a cat dander allergy. And if you’re noticing flakes on all your cat’s favorite nesting spots, then her dander may be causing her some discomfort, too.

Luckily, bathing your cat with dandruff shampoo can cut down on your allergy symptoms and make cuddle time so much more enjoyable for both of you. Plus, it’ll help your cat feel way more comfortable in her own skin.

Before you dive in to search for the best cat dandruff shampoo, it’s important to first confirm that your cat’s flaky skin isn’t a sign of a larger health problem. Make an appointment with your vet to get your cat’s overall health checked out and ask for advice on how to handle her dandruff. And make an appointment with your own doctor, too, who can confirm with an allergy test that you’re actually suffering from a cat allergy and not having an allergic reaction to something else.

Once you’ve confirmed that your cat is dealing with a simple case of dry skin that your vet believes can be aided with a topical dandruff shampoo, you can start looking at ones that both vets and pet parents have come to love and trust.

Benefits of a cat dandruff shampoo

Using dandruff shampoo during your cat’s bath routine can make both of you happier in the long run thanks to the formula’s moisturizing properties.

You’re treating your cat’s dry, itchy skin.

Most cat dandruff shampoos don’t just remove dandruff, but they actually replenish the skin with moisturizing factors to reduce further flaking and calm itchiness caused by dryness.

Your cat allergies may be reduced.

Pet allergies are linked to proteins found in an animal’s dead skin (aka dander), saliva and urine. So if you can reduce the amount of dander your cat sheds, then you may have less of an allergic reaction to her. Furthermore, bathing your cat also removes urine residue that may be left over from her trips to the litter box, which means even less dander to deal with.

How to find the best cat dandruff shampoo

According to veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates, who practices in Wyoming, Virginia and Colorado, cats with dry and flaky skin will benefit most from shampoos that include nourishing ingredients like oatmeal, ceramides, ophytrium and phytosphingosine.

“If your cat has oily, flaky skin, ingredients like salicylic acid, zinc gluconate, pyridoxine, ophytrium and seboliance are good choices,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.

“Flaky skin can be a sign of a health problem,” Dr. Coates noted. “Make an appointment with your veterinarian to determine why your cat has flaky skin and what the best form of treatment might be.”

Your vet can help you figure out your cat’s skin type, pH levels and which of the above ingredients will help solve the problem. Furthermore, diet and environmental factors may also be to blame for your cat’s flaky skin, so be sure to fill your vet in on your cat’s eating habits, what detergents you use and any other details that may be important in regards to your cat’s skin health.

Best cat dandruff shampoos

Once you’ve gotten the OK to move forward and use a cat dandruff shampoo, check out these formulas that pet parents have said made a huge difference in the quality of their cats’ skin and also in their own cat dander allergies.