5 Perfect Clocks For People Obsessed With Cats
Cat lady, but make it cool 😎
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Though nowadays most of us have the time on hand (literally) nearly every minute of the day, hanging an actual analog clock in your home is handy for when you just have a moment to look up and check the hour.
And let’s face it — analog clocks make for pretty adorable decor, too, especially when they have cute cats on them.
For the cat lover in your life (or yourself), check out these highly rated cat clocks.
The iconic kitschy Kitty Cat Klock is available on Amazon in all its eye-rolling, tail-wagging glory. This cat clock is made by the same makers that originated in the design in the early 1930s, but this version is smaller, standing at just over 12 inches long. It runs on one AA battery, and a protection plan can be purchased to ensure you have a working Kitty Cat Klock for years to come.
This colorful take on the classic cat clock features a crazy kitten going after a ball of yarn. This clock makes for a great gift for someone who loves cats and has a great sense of humor. “Bought this for my aunt who admits to being 'one of those cat ladies,’” one reviewer wrote. “Besides that, in our family she's known for her 'cut above' style and sense of humor. This kitty clock appealed to both!”
This lightweight cat clock on Amazon from Senya can either be hung on the wall or put on a stand. It’s super thin, silent and runs on a single AA battery. And the yellow, orange and black color scheme fits in great with fall home decor.
This black cat loves passing the time trying to catch the fish that swim on the face of this fishbowl clock. “I loved this clock from the minute I received it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “What you can't see in the advertisement is how well made it is. I was pleasantly surprised and pleased!!!!”
Need a clock you can see without turning on the light? This glow-in-the-dark cat clock on Amazon tells you the time even when the lights are out. Plus, it’s made to be silent, so there won’t be any ticking keeping you awake at night. This clock can either be hung on a wall or inserted into its adorable fish-shaped stand.