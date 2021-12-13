We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cat parents should know that declawing a cat is cruel and totally unnecessary. Cats need their claws for defense purposes, stress relief and balance, and removing their claws is not only a painful procedure, but can actually negatively affect your cat’s mental and physical health.

There’s an easier, cheaper and more humane way to keep your cat from scratching your furniture — cat claw covers.

Think of cat claw covers like press-on nails for cats, but instead of making their claws longer, these caps actually fit snugly over your cat’s claws and cover the tips of their nails. While wearing claw covers, your cat still has all the benefits of her claws — she just won't be able to ravage the side of your couch.

Here are the best cat claw covers on Amazon according to the cat parents who’ve tried them.