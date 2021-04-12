How To Pick The Very Best Cat Carrier

Vets share their own favorites 😽👀

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/12/2021

cat in a cat backpack

Carriers are a must-have as a cat parent.

Your cat might disagree if he really hates carriers, but he’s gotta have one since they’re so important for his safety.

With so many options out there — like this adorably wacky bubble backpack trend — you might feel a little lost when it comes to picking the best carrier for your cat.

So, how do you know which cat carrier to choose? The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, and Dr. Tom Elston, cat specialist and owner of T.H.E. Cat Hospital in California, who gave their seal of approval to some quality carriers.

What to look for in a cat carrier

When it comes to picking a cat carrier, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

“It's not really the outer texture (i.e., soft versus hard) of the carrier that matters,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo.

Here’s what is important:

  • Size (it should be 1.5 times as long as the length from your cat’s nose to his tail, so he can stand up and turn around)
  • Ventilation (AKA air holes)
  • Security (because your cat shouldn’t be able to escape easily)
“Most general carriers will be fine for traveling with your cat,” Dr. Elson told The Dodo. “But if you travel often, you may want to invest in a carrier or special enclosure designed specifically for travel.”

“It is also helpful to have carriers with multiple points of entry,” Dr. Spano said.

Your cat might prefer going into his carrier from a certain side (or even the top).

And if your cat can’t stand going in his carrier at all, multiple openings could help get him in there quicker — before he has the chance to claw up your arms.

The best cat carriers, according to vets

When it comes to the best cat carriers, these vets have a few recommendations.

According to Dr. Spano, there are some great options from Sherpa and Petmate that have the features above.

Dr. Elston recommends carriers made by Sleepypod or Sturdi Products. (They’re a bit on the splurgey side, but your cat’s comfort and safety is totally worth it!)

“[Sleepypod uses] special materials and padding, [includes] loops to allow you to buckle the carrier into a seat belt, and some of their carriers have zip-off tops so they can transform into a high-quality bed between trips,” Dr. Elston explained. “Sturdi Products has a great line of pet carriers and pop-up enclosures. They offer a variety of sizes, which can be great if you travel with more than one cat, or need a larger enclosure for use at your destination.”

Check out some of the best, vet-approved cat carriers around!

Petmate Two-Door Top Load Kennel
Petmate Two-Door Top Load Kennel
$45
$55
There's a top and side entrance, which is great for fickle cats who love to keep their options open.
Sherpa Original Cat Carrier Bag
Sherpa Original Cat Carrier Bag
$43
$74
The shoulder strap on this soft carrier makes traveling with your cat super easy.
Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier
Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier
$167
It's definitely a splurge, but this Sleepypod includes a seatbelt strap for safe car travel, and is great for flying with your cat, too.
Sturdi Products SturdiBag Pet Carrier
Sturdi Products SturdiBag Pet Carrier
$80
Between the privacy flaps and the fleece mat, your cat will feel so cozy.
Sleepypod Atom Pet Carrier
Sleepypod Atom Pet Carrier
$139
It comes with super plush bedding, and has big side pockets so you can travel with everything your cat needs.
SturdiBag Divided Multi-Pet Carrier
SturdiBag Divided Multi-Pet Carrier
$110
This SturdiBag carrier is divided so you can travel with two cats at once.
Sleepypod Medium Mobile Pet Bed
Sleepypod Medium Mobile Pet Bed
$185
This carrier is made with luggage-grade materials, so it's great for all types of travel.
