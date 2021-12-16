Cat Calendars That Will Get You Excited To Plan Your 2022

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

With 2021 coming to a close, it’s time to start piecing together your 2022. And if you’re the type who likes to see all your plans written down on paper, then you should check out these cat-themed calendars that will help you stay organized in the year ahead.

From art wall calendars to daily photo desk calendars, there’s a 2022 cat calendar here that you’ll fall hard for. And you may even find something for your cat-loving friend, too (the holidays are here, after all!).

Get excited to make some plans and get even more excited to write those plans in one of these cat calendars.