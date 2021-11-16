We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Although your cat may seem like she’s completely averse to getting brushed, she actually might just be waiting for you to pick up the right tool. There are so many kinds of cat brushes out there, and finding the right one for both you and your BFF is the first step in beginning a healthy grooming routine.

But which ones are the best? According to pet parents who have put several cat brushes on Amazon to the test, there are a handful of really great ones cat parents should definitely try.

And, yes, even picky cats have given these brushes their approval.