The 5 Best Cat Brush Gloves That Make Grooming Your Cat Super Relaxing

Though most cat parents don’t need a study to tell them that spending time with their cats makes them happier, it’s actually scientifically proven that our stress levels reduce when we pet our cats.

And if you’re petting your cat with a brush glove on, then a relaxing pet session turns into a major win-win for both of you — reduced stress and smooth, shed-free fur? This is the kind of meditation anyone can get behind.

Cat brush gloves have become popular grooming tools in recent years because they’re easy to use and keep pet stress levels low. Many cat parents swear these gloves, which have silicone bristles attached to the palm, have changed their grooming routines for the better.

The benefits of using a cat brush glove

A major benefit of using cat brush gloves to groom your cat is that they aren’t as anxiety-inducing as traditional cat combs and brushes thanks to the gentle silicone bristles.

Unlike metal combs and plastic brushes, these gloves won’t snag on snarls and cause pain. Therefore, a scaredy cat is much more likely to stick around and not attack your hand when you brush her.

But if your cat does attack, the glove provides a barrier against claws and teeth.

Another great aspect of cat hair gloves is that the sticky silicone texture of the palm grabs onto loose undercoat and traps shedding fur before it ends up on your clothing and furniture. But when it’s time to remove the fur from the glove, all you have to do is either peel it off or run the glove under water and air dry.

And if you bathe your cat at home, you can also use cat brush gloves wet and work up a dirt-busting lather while giving your BFF a nice massage. During bathtime, you can easily tend to smaller and more sensitive areas using the individual brushes on the glove fingers.

How to find the best cat grooming gloves

Though most cat brush gloves offer similar features, you’ll want to make sure you’re grabbing one that’s going to work great for you.

Some brands carry multiple sizes of cat brush gloves, so double check what glove size you typically wear before purchasing.

Also, make sure you’re buying a double-sided glove, a pair of gloves, or a glove that will accommodate whether you’re left- or right-handed. Some gloves only come suited to be worn on your right hand, leaving lefties in the dust.

Finally, you may want to take the length of the silicone bristles into account, too. If your cat has longer hair, for example, she might enjoy a brush with longer or thicker bristles that remove more hair and go deeper into her coat, whereas a cat with shorter hair may like the massaging action of shorter bristles instead.