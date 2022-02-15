The 5 Best Cat Brush Gloves That Make Grooming Your Cat Super Relaxing
It's like a spa day for both you and your cat.
Though most cat parents don’t need a study to tell them that spending time with their cats makes them happier, it’s actually scientifically proven that our stress levels reduce when we pet our cats.
And if you’re petting your cat with a brush glove on, then a relaxing pet session turns into a major win-win for both of you — reduced stress and smooth, shed-free fur? This is the kind of meditation anyone can get behind.
Cat brush gloves have become popular grooming tools in recent years because they’re easy to use and keep pet stress levels low. Many cat parents swear these gloves, which have silicone bristles attached to the palm, have changed their grooming routines for the better.
- Best overall cat brush glove: HandsOn All-In-One Pet Bathing & Grooming Gloves
- Best value cat brush glove: Well & Good Grooming Glove For Cats
- Best flexible cat brush glove: Pawradise Pat Your Pet Hair Remover
- Best basic cat brush glove: Top Paw Deshedding Pet Glove
- Best hair-grabbing cat brush glove: Delomo Pet Grooming Glove
The benefits of using a cat brush glove
A major benefit of using cat brush gloves to groom your cat is that they aren’t as anxiety-inducing as traditional cat combs and brushes thanks to the gentle silicone bristles.
Unlike metal combs and plastic brushes, these gloves won’t snag on snarls and cause pain. Therefore, a scaredy cat is much more likely to stick around and not attack your hand when you brush her.
But if your cat does attack, the glove provides a barrier against claws and teeth.
Another great aspect of cat hair gloves is that the sticky silicone texture of the palm grabs onto loose undercoat and traps shedding fur before it ends up on your clothing and furniture. But when it’s time to remove the fur from the glove, all you have to do is either peel it off or run the glove under water and air dry.
And if you bathe your cat at home, you can also use cat brush gloves wet and work up a dirt-busting lather while giving your BFF a nice massage. During bathtime, you can easily tend to smaller and more sensitive areas using the individual brushes on the glove fingers.
How to find the best cat grooming gloves
Though most cat brush gloves offer similar features, you’ll want to make sure you’re grabbing one that’s going to work great for you.
Some brands carry multiple sizes of cat brush gloves, so double check what glove size you typically wear before purchasing.
Also, make sure you’re buying a double-sided glove, a pair of gloves, or a glove that will accommodate whether you’re left- or right-handed. Some gloves only come suited to be worn on your right hand, leaving lefties in the dust.
Finally, you may want to take the length of the silicone bristles into account, too. If your cat has longer hair, for example, she might enjoy a brush with longer or thicker bristles that remove more hair and go deeper into her coat, whereas a cat with shorter hair may like the massaging action of shorter bristles instead.
Best cat brush gloves
The HandsOn cat grooming gloves offer two different types of rubber bristles on each glove. The palm area is covered with rounded, short nubs, and the fingers have pointier non-abrasive nodules that go deeper into your cat’s coat and massage her skin. And the unique feature of these gloves is that hair won’t stick to the palms, making cleanup a breeze.
The Well & Good cat brush glove is a two-sided cat hair remover that features shorter, rounded bristles on either side that are gentle enough to be used for grooming daily. You can Velcro the glove tight around your wrist to keep it in place, and several cat parents who have tried this glove out say that it collects hair like a magnet.
These flexible cat hair gloves are meant to de-shed. The super-long silicone bristles go deep into your cat’s coat to remove loose fur and leave behind silky smoothness. Long-haired cats will love the gentle brushing, and short-haired cats will benefit from the distributing of the natural oils on their skin during their massage.
With a collection of longer bristles centered in the palm (in a cute paw print formation), you’ll get some detangling action when you pet flat-palmed, and your fingers, covered with shorter bristles, will smooth the fur as they go. This glove is designed for right-handed people, so keep that in mind when checking it out.
Perhaps the best part about the Delomo pet grooming gloves is that it’s so satisfying to peel away the layer of fur you get off your cat after brushing. The gloves gently collect loose fur with their 255 silicone bristles, which are the perfect length for brushing both long- and short-haired cats. And these bristles grab onto the hair, making a fur pancake that can be peeled off in a single go at the end of your petting session.
The only thing to be aware of when using a cat brush glove is that the soft silicone won’t be able to remove knots or mats in long-haired cats like a comb or brush can. But in between more in-depth grooming sessions, a brush glove is a great tool to build trust between you and your cat and enhance that science-backed relaxation method.