You Won’t Want To Take These Cat Bracelets Off

Looking to add a bit of sparkle and shine to your wardrobe? Or are you searching for a gift for the cat lover in your life? Either way, The Dodo has you covered.
These adorable and sentimental cat bracelets from Amazon are great for showing love to yourself or someone you care about. They’re simple and delicate and show off your love of cats in a stylish way.
The only downside to all the options in the below list of cat bracelets is that your Amazon shopping cart may become a bit too full.
The sterling silver cat bracelet from Lotus Fun on Amazon comes with either a blue Amazonite gem or a red phantom crystal and over an inch of adjustable chain, making it a great gift for someone of any age. “I was so impressed by the beautiful bracelet and the packaging!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's so delicate and you can tell some care went into creating it.”
Available in six colors, the Omky Maneki Neko bracelet comes with an adorable lucky cat charm and bell that will give you luck everywhere you wear it. The bracelet can be adjusted by pulling the two loose ends, and for under $3 each, you can grab one for every cat lover in your life.
Made with cubic zirconia, natural matte sodalite and black lava rock stones, this cat bracelet from Karseer is meant to relieve anxiety and calm you throughout the day. You can even drop some of your favorite essential oils on the porous stones to use as a day-long aromatherapy treatment.
This simple bangle from Dayone has two subtle cat ears at the front, and the ends turn into adorable little paws. “I bought this after I lost my fur baby, and I just love it!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Super cute and special meaning for me too.”
Show the world just how much you love cats by rocking the Kit’s Kiss cat bracelet around your wrist. It has six cat-themed charms on it, including one that reads “crazy cat lady.” The bracelet is designed to fit a variety of different wrist sizes and comes in its own pouch for safekeeping.
The charm on the mEssentials Pretty Kitty bracelet is actually an essential oil diffuser that releases a soothing aroma throughout the day. The bracelet comes with 12 colorful refill pads so you can change up the bracelet’s entire look simply by switching out the diffuser pad.
The super-collectible Alex and Ani bracelet line has a design for cat moms, too. This charm bracelet features a circle charm with a nose and whiskers and “cat mom” written in script. Like all other Alex and Ani bracelets, this one is adjustable thanks to its sliding mechanism.
Available in either pink and teal or black and white, this cat bracelet on Amazon from HHHBeauty looks like a stack of leather and silver charm bracelets, but it’s actually one unit with an adjustable chain. “ADORABLE! Perfect for cat lovers!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This fits my personality perfectly, and I feel like this is a great gift.”
Want to match with your BFF? This matching collar-and-bracelet set from Pettsie gives you the opportunity to share your cat’s style. Choose from three color options, and then dress to impress — you and your cat will be rocking the same style for everyone to see.