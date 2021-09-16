The Best Books For Kids Who Are Obsessed With Cats
The next best thing to playing with a cat is reading all about them! If your kid is an avid reader, or loves to look at picture books before bed, there are so many awesome cat books for kids that should make their way onto your bookshelves.
The Dodo found 15 fun books for cat-loving kids at any reading level. From picture books to chapter books, every kid can get in on these cats’ adventures.
Here are the best cat books your kid is bound to become obsessed with.
Laura Numeroff, author of the classic “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” book, has penned yet another brilliant kids’ book about giving a cat a cupcake. You’ll never believe where you’ll end up if you give in and give that cat what he’s asking for.
Brendan Wenzel’s best-selling book “They All Saw A Cat” teaches kids about the value of perspective, observation and imagination. One cat has many lives, and we all see him in a different way.
How many times have you asked your cat when she plans on getting up? This hilarious picture book from Bill Martin Jr., Michael Sampson and Laura J. Bryant asks that same question, and the kitty cat in question has many other things she’d like to do rather than go to school in the morning.
Splat the Cat hits the pumpkin patch in this picture book by Catherine Hapka and Loryn Brantz and wants to find the biggest pumpkin of them all. But how is Splat going to roll this giant pumpkin all the way home? This book comes with over 30 stickers so your kids can play while you read.
This rhyming story from June Smalls is filled with bright photographs of cats doing some of their favorite things. So not only is the book entertaining and fun to read, but it’s also teaching your child about cats and their behaviors.
Part of the larger Pete the Cat series, “I Love My White Shoes” follows Pete as he wears his brand-new white sneakers around town. The shoes change from white to red to blue to brown as he steps in different things throughout the story.
Nurit Karlin’s “The Fat Cat Sat on the Mat” is an early-reader rhyming story about a fat tabby cat who wants to hang out on his mat all day long, no matter what anyone says. It’s a story that’s fun to read aloud, and the rhyming words make it easy for young readers to follow along.
This classic T.S. Eliot book, illustrated by Edward Gorey, is a collection of whimsical poems that actually inspired the iconic “Cats” Broadway musical. You and your child will meet the entire cast of interesting cats and learn what makes each of them tick.
If your kids are into “Minecraft,” then they’ll love “Friend That Cat!” by Anna Kopp. This story, which takes place in the “Minecraft” universe, is about the main character, Jay, befriending an ocelot in the woods.
Dav Pilkey of “Captain Underpants” fame created a crime-fighting cat who is dreamed up by baby frogs as part of their Cat Kid Comic Club. Their wacky adventures are fun for kids to flip through, and with several books in the Cat Kid Comic Club series, your child can follow Cat Kid’s funny and bizarre antics.
This book by Darcy Pattinson and illustrated by Nicole Standard is about the cats behind our favorite viral cat videos. When a new kitten named Angel enters the Kittytube space to become a star, she’ll have to face challenges before she hits it big online.
Katherine Applegate’s “Crenshaw” is a magical tale about family, friendship and resilience. When Jackson’s family falls on hard times, his imaginary friend, a cat named Crenshaw, comes back from his early childhood to help him through.
Once in a blue moon, a blue kitten is born and can hear the ancient song of the river — of creation itself. When one blue cat is born during a dark spell in Castle Town, he must do all he can to restore the days of Bright Enchantment and teach the people of the town to rely less on their gold and possessions.
With her friends away at camp, Katie is dreading the boring summer ahead of her. If only she could raise money to join them at camp. And when opportunity comes knocking with the offer of a catsitting job, Katie learns that these unusual cats are hiding a secret that Katie needs to crack before heading off to summer camp.
Cats of all kinds come together at the annual MEOW society meeting to tell stories about their ancestors. Chico tells a story about stopping crime, Pirate Cat shares his treasure discovery, and Georgio recalls recipes that the cats should all try.
