We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Adult cats spend nearly 50 percent of their day sleeping — and kittens and senior cats can sleep up to 90 percent of the day away! So your cat definitely needs a comfy, cozy spot (or several) to snooze in. Luckily, it isn’t hard to find a cat bed that she’s going to love.

Because there are so many cat beds with awesome reviews out there, The Dodo wanted to make the search for the perfect nap spot easier for pet parents. So we tracked down the best of the best cat beds on Amazon that are guaranteed to cause some major Zzzs.