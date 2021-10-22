The Best Cat Backpacks On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re looking to treat your indoor cat to an outdoor adventure or find a new, more comfortable way to transport your cat to the vet, a cat backpack may become both you and your cat’s new best friend.

Cat backpacks are a fun, hands-free way to bring your cat with you wherever you need to go. You’ll no longer feel clumsy toting around a giant cat carrier, and your BFF will get to enjoy the outside up close and personal. And there are a bunch of cat backpacks on Amazon just waiting to change the way you travel with your cat.

The Dodo found the 9 best ones, according to cat parents who love them.