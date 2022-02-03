The Best Cat Backpacks (Yes, That’s A Real Thing)

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cat backpacks are actually real, and they’re exactly what they sound like: a backpack you carry your cat in.

But on top of being super cute and a great conversation starter, a cat backpack is actually incredibly useful.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Sara Ochoa, a small- and exotic-animal veterinarian in Texas and a veterinary consultant for doglab.com, and Amy Davis, a certified trainer and owner of My Cat Needs This, to figure out how to find the best cat backpack.

Benefits of a cat backpack

There are a bunch of benefits to having a cat backpack.

You don’t need to use your hands

Since you’d be walking around with your cat on your back, cat backpacks give your arms a break.

“It eliminates the need to hold or carry your cat,” Davis told The Dodo.

They’re great for going places

Not needing your hands to carry your cat makes going out and about with your BFF — and even traveling with him — way easier.

“These types of carriers are great for people who want to go for a walk with their cat or go for a hike,” Dr. Ochoa told The Dodo. “They are also great for people who are traveling with their cats. This gives them free hands to carry other items through airports.”

They keep your cat safe

Cat backpacks keep your pet nice and secure on your back.

“The best part about these carriers is that they help control your cat's movements,” Davis said. “The carrier prevents your pet from jumping out of the bag, meaning you can take them places without worrying about their safety.”

Your cat can see what’s going on

In typical carriers, your cat probably doesn’t have a ton of visibility since there’s only usually a small mesh window or two to look out of and they’re kept pretty low to the ground most of the time.

But most cat backpacks give your pet a good view of the world around him while he’s inside.

“​​These backpacks have a clear window so that your cat can see out of their carrier while riding on your back,” Dr. Ochoa said.

There are even cat bubble backpacks, where the entire front of the backpack is transparent for your cat’s viewing pleasure.

How to find the best cat backpack

One of the most important things to consider when looking for a backpack for your cat is whether there’s enough space inside for him to feel nice and comfortable.

“Look for a backpack that is big enough for your cat to fit inside comfortably,” Dr. Ochoa said.

It’s also important to look for a backpack that’s durable and won’t rip easily (cats do have claws, after all).

“Make sure that it is made of strong material that your cat cannot get out of,” Dr. Ochoa said.

Another super crucial thing to look for in the best cat backpack is ventilation so your cat can breathe and not overheat.