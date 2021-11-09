4 Calming Cat Treats That Actually Work

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your cat suffers from any type of anxiety, you might be on the hunt for new products to help calm her nerves.Calming treats for cats can definitely help since they include ingredients that are intended to soothe your cat’s nerves.

And while there are tons of cat calming treats on the market for you to choose from, it can get really overwhelming trying to figure out where to look — and which brands to trust.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to help you navigate the world of calming treats for cats and find out which products veterinarians recommend.

What are calming treats for cats?

In the veterinary world, calming treats are usually referred to as nutraceuticals.

Cat calming treats are over-the-counter (OTC) supplements to help reduce anxiety, stress or fear. They can be used for both situational anxiety (like fireworks or going to the vet) or long-term stress (as in a cat who suffers from chronic anxiety).

In addition to calming supplements, your vet might also prescribe other anti-anxiety treatments if your cat has severe or persistent anxiety symptoms.

“Some cats only need supplementation with calming treats to help treat behavioral and physical changes associated with stress,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Still, others require additional treatment with prescription medication, behavioral modification and environmental enrichment.”

How do calming treats for cats work?



Calming treats include ingredients that can help keep your cat feeling calm and relaxed.

“Over-the-counter calming treats for cats contain various supplementations, including but not limited to L-theanine, magnolia, phellodendron extracts, whey protein concentrate or thiamine,” Dr. Burch said.

L-theanine



L-theanine decreases the brain chemicals that cause an excitatory response leading to stress and anxiety.

Magnolia and phellodendron extracts



Magnolia and phellodendron extracts come from medicinal plants that help decrease stress and anxiety by reducing cortisol (aka a stress hormone) release and improving mood.

Whey protein



Whey protein also works in the same manner as magnolia and phellodendron extracts by decreasing cortisol release in the body to reduce stress and anxiety.

Thiamine



Thiamine boosts antioxidant cellular defenses in the brain, which has been shown to help decrease stress and anxiety.

Benefits of calming treats for cats



Calming treats tend to be an easy way to help decrease your cat's anxiety, especially since they’re usually tasty for cats.

“Also, calming treats help reduce your cat's anxiety and stress without having potential side effects, such as sedation, ataxia or incoordination, which can be seen with prescription medication,” Dr. Burch said.

They also come in handy in a ton of situations, including the following:

Travel

Separation anxiety

Thunderstorms or fireworks

Guests to the house

If you think your cat suffers from more severe anxiety, or she isn’t responding to calming treats, it’s best to talk to a professional.

Signs of severe anxiety can include:

Hiding

Trying to escape

Aggression

Best calming treats for cats



Here are the top vet-recommended calming treats for cats that are effective, tasty and long-lasting.