These Best-Rated Bug Sprays Will Keep Your Dogs Safe This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s mosquito, fly and gnat season — and your dog can be just as bothered by them as you are.

Fortunately, there are many all-natural, chemical-free bug sprays for dogs that keep potentially harmful interests at bay. According to thousands of five-star pet parent reviews, these sprays are effective and safe if ingested, and will keep your pup pest-free while he’s enjoying his summer fun.